This course will explore what it means to create the conditions in which a team feels they can trust that everyone is being open and real; how to create the team relatedness that generates a sense of support among team members; and the dynamic of how having faith in your team generates trust.
About this Course
Leading StandOut Teams is designed to coach team leaders to expand their thinking about what it means to lead a team effectively.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Building Trust in Communication
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 5: Creating Trust & Support! Module 1 will explore what it means to create the conditions in which a team feels they can trust that everyone is being open and real. By the end of this module, you will learn techniques and tools that help you create an environment of trust and support on your team.
Module 2: Helping Teammates Do Their Best Work
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 5: Creating Trust & Support! Module 2 will explore how to create the team relatedness that generates a sense of support among team members.
Module 3: Being a Trusted Team Leader
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams: Course 5: Creating Trust & Support! Module 3 will explore the dynamic of how having faith in your team generates trust.
About the Leading StandOut® Teams Specialization
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams! In this digital coaching experience consisting of eight individual courses, you will be guided through The Marcus Buckingham Company's comprehensive strengths-based approach to leading a team.
