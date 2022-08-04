About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 8 in the
Leading StandOut® Teams Specialization
Beginner Level

Leading StandOut Teams is designed to coach team leaders to expand their thinking about what it means to lead a team effectively.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Professional Development
  • Storytelling
  • Mindfulness
  • Team Management
  • Reflective Learning
Instructor

Offered by

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1: Building Trust in Communication

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Helping Teammates Do Their Best Work

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Being a Trusted Team Leader

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Leading StandOut® Teams Specialization

Leading StandOut® Teams

