This part of the series will help you build your own specific vision to share with your team. We’ll define what is it that makes your company so special. And we’ll explore the value you, your team, and your company provide to your clients, and how you can keep that front-of-mind to ensure that the people you serve can see the unique value you offer.
About this Course
Leading StandOut Teams is designed to coach team leaders to expand their thinking about what it means to lead a team effectively.
Skills you will gain
- Professional Development
- Storytelling
- Mindfulness
- Team Management
- Reflective Learning
Offered by
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Articulating a Detailed Vision
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 7: Building Confidence in the Future! What does a vision look like for your team, and how does it connect to the vision for your company? Module 1 will help you build your own specific vision to share with your team. By the end of the module, you will be able to build a detailed vision of the next six months for your team.
Module 2: Exploring What Makes Your Company Special
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 7: Building Confidence in the Future! So, what is it that makes your company so special? And once you figure that out, how do you make sure your team members feel it too, in their own ways? This module will explore these questions. Module 2 will enable you to describe what makes your company special and explain how you can make sure your team members feel it in their own ways.
Module 3: Delivering Value
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 7: Building Confidence in the Future! Module 3 will explore the value you, your team, and your company provide to your clients, and how you can keep that front-of-mind to ensure that the people you serve can see the unique value you offer. By the end of the module, you will be able to create a compelling picture of why clients need your company.
About the Leading StandOut® Teams Specialization
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams! In this digital coaching experience consisting of eight individual courses, you will be guided through The Marcus Buckingham Company's comprehensive strengths-based approach to leading a team.
