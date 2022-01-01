Rice University
Mindfulness is a somewhat new term that describes the innate human ability to be fully engaged with whatever it is you are doing at the moment. Mindfulness describes how you should be aware in the activity you're in, without being overly concerned or reactive to what may be surrounding you at the moment.
This concept of mindfulness seems like something that humans should be doing as a regular matter of course. But somehow we as humans fail too often in achieving a state of mindfulness, and one finds that you have to work harder at becoming successful at mindfulness. As soon as our focus shifts, we can lose our present state of mindfulness and get engrossed in outside thoughts or upsetting feelings. When that happens, anxiousness can set in.
It's important to learn about mindfulness because it's a trait that is within all of us already, but to succeed in being good at mindfulness, learning how to access that spirit of mindfulness and make it a habit in your everyday life takes instruction and practice. When you learn about mindfulness, you will find that it doesn't take an extreme amount of effort to be in the moment, be present, and be focused with another person. You already have the capacity inside of you. Learning more about mindfulness will give you simple techniques and practices to put into play each day with your spouse or significant other, your family members, your friends, fellow colleagues at work, and others with whom you interact with in life on a daily basis.
Mindfulness can help your career by giving you strong interpersonal characteristics of focus, willfulness, and attention. By infusing your personality with mindfulness, you will show that you are an attentive listener, a focused person, and a loyal and trusted confidant. These are personal traits that extend perfectly into today's modern workplace.
The more you practice mindfulness in work and life situations, the more you see its beauty in your life, and the regular routine can help you grow into a better person.
When you take online courses about mindfulness, you will learn the actual steps and techniques that help you to become a sharp, focused individual with the capacity to listen, learn, and reflect. Some of the concepts you may learn might include courses on how to overcome your fears, how to open up honestly and authentically, and why mindfulness is a must-have asset in any worker's background.
As a reminder—as you study in your online course about mindfulness, be sure to be in the moment and be present with the information you're obtaining and receiving. That is practicing good mindfulness.