About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Mindfulness and Well-being Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Key mindfulness concepts and practices that support the ability to use attention in an enhanced way.

  • Concepts and practices that deepen the understanding of the mind/body connection, and highlights ways that the body is a direct portal to presence.

  • Guidance for enhancing resilience, with specific regard to opening to and accepting a wide range of emotion.

  • How to take the benefits that come from regular meditation and integrate them into daily life, as well as establishing a regular meditation routine.

Skills you will gain

  • interoceptive techniques
  • Basics of meditation
  • Improved focus

Course 1 of 3 in the
Mindfulness and Well-being Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to the Course

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Learning to Pay Attention

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Understanding the Mind/Body Connection

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Exploring Your Inner Landscape

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The Nuts and Bolts of Establishing a Practice

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Mindfulness and Well-being Specialization

Mindfulness and Well-being

