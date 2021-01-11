This course provides a broad overview of the fundamental concepts, principles, and practices of mindfulness. With interactive exercises to help students explore their own attitudes, mental habits and behaviors, Foundations of Mindfulness offers a pathway for living with more freedom, authenticity and ease. Featured components of the course include experiential exercises, guided meditations, personal reflection and interactive discussions.
Key mindfulness concepts and practices that support the ability to use attention in an enhanced way.
Concepts and practices that deepen the understanding of the mind/body connection, and highlights ways that the body is a direct portal to presence.
Guidance for enhancing resilience, with specific regard to opening to and accepting a wide range of emotion.
How to take the benefits that come from regular meditation and integrate them into daily life, as well as establishing a regular meditation routine.
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Welcome to the Course
Learning to Pay Attention
Understanding the Mind/Body Connection
Exploring Your Inner Landscape
The Nuts and Bolts of Establishing a Practice
This is a very well done course, both theoretical and practical. It provides the tools to be able to practice Mindfulness in a simple way through the use of audiovisuals.
this course is like opening the pandora box, once you opened it, you'll be enjoy ing the great wonders of your mind and body and will want to keep on seeking more knowledge from within.
Well organized course material. Many opportunities to engage with other students. Active learning throughout course. Excellent resources. Lectures are good length with meaningful content.
This has really put me actually on the path to mindfulness after all i have been reading all these years. I( cant thanki you deeply enough and hope you have more courses.
The goal of the Specialization is to showcase the ways in which the practice of mindfulness is an effective means of enhancing and maintaining optimal health and overall well-being that can be implemented in every aspect of daily living. The intention of the Specialization is to supply learners with practical tools to support thriving in life. Each course will feature mindfulness practices, directions for implementation and application, experiential exercises and reflection opportunities.
