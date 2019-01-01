Dr. Elizabeth Slator has been teaching and consulting in the areas of health, human performance and behavior change for nearly two decades. She currently works at Rice University, where she teaches classes on mindfulness, performance psychology, and leadership development. When not in the classroom, Elizabeth serves as a sport psychology consultant for the Rice Athletic Department, creates recreation and wellness programs for the Rice campus, and is a mindfulness-based health and wellness coach for private clients. Since her first overnight backpacking excursion in the early 90’s, Elizabeth has eagerly pursued every adventure opportunity that has come her way. An avid surfer, hiker and all-around sports nut, her passion lies in the intersections of mindfulness, well-being and nature, and she has built several programs and retreats combining those interests. Elizabeth earned her B.S. and M.Ed. from Auburn University, and Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee. In addition to her formal education, she is an ICF Associate Certified Coach, a qualified Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction teacher, and an American Council on Exercise certified personal trainer. In all aspects of her work, Elizabeth supports individuals to meet their lives with authenticity, equanimity and a lightness of spirit.