The purpose of this course is to introduce mindfulness as a robust tool for spiritual development. Highlighting its rich traditional roots, the course explores the capacity of mindfulness to expand understanding about the nature of human consciousness and facilitate certain transcendent emotional experiences, including awe, wonder and flow. Designed for practical application, the course includes a variety of meditations, reflective exercises and activities to help make the material personally meaningful and is the culmination of a specialization created to promote holistic well-being through the practice of mindfulness.
Learners from any background can benefit from taking this course!
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Hello, and welcome to Peace In, Peace Out! In this introductory section, you'll be hearing more about what you can expect to learn in this course, as well as a little bit about me--your instructor! There's also an opportunity for YOU to introduce yourself, which I hope you take the time to do! All in all, you should finish this pre-module with just enough info to know what you've gotten yourself into, and who you've gotten into it with. 😊
Week One: Universal Truths
The primary aim of this module is introduce mindfulness as a robust tool for spiritual development. Highlighting its rich traditional roots, lectures focus on core philosophical underpinnings of the practice, with emphasis on the four noble truths, three marks of existence, and dependent origination/interconnection.
Week Two: Nature, Spirituality and Mindfulness
Building on the idea that all of life is connected, this module focuses on ways in which mindfulness can enhance our relationship to the natural world and promote transcendent emotional experience. Sessions will highlight the intersections of nature, spirituality and mindfulness and introduce the experiences of awe and play as personally significant and spiritually transformative.
Week 3: Let Peace Flow
Continuing with the theme of interconnection, this third module explores ways in which mindfulness can enhance personal relationships, support radical compassion and seed positive social change. Sessions will highlight the art of mindful communication, introduce students to four "sublime" attitudes and discuss the intersections between mindfulness and various social change movements.
Week 4: Walking the Mindful Path
The course concludes with interviews from three mindfulness practitioners at various stages of practice. Interviewees will discuss how their own practice has unfolded over time, share their most transformative experiences and offer students tips for their own mindfulness journey. I'll ask interviewees questions like, "What's a difference you've seen in yourself because of your meditation practice?" and "What tips or advice would you give to beginning meditators." It's an interesting way to see the potential arc of this path. I hope you see some of yourself in these interviewees. I know I did.
About the Mindfulness and Well-being Specialization
The goal of the Specialization is to showcase the ways in which the practice of mindfulness is an effective means of enhancing and maintaining optimal health and overall well-being that can be implemented in every aspect of daily living. The intention of the Specialization is to supply learners with practical tools to support thriving in life. Each course will feature mindfulness practices, directions for implementation and application, experiential exercises and reflection opportunities.
