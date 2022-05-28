About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Mindfulness and Well-being Specialization
Beginner Level

Learners from any background can benefit from taking this course!

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to the Course!

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 3 readings
6 hours to complete

Week One: Universal Truths

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 85 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Week Two: Nature, Spirituality and Mindfulness

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week 3: Let Peace Flow

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 107 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Week 4: Walking the Mindful Path

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 83 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Mindfulness and Well-being Specialization

Mindfulness and Well-being

