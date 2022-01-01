- interoceptive techniques
Mindfulness and Well-being Specialization
Dive in to the practice of mindfulness. Explore the theory and methods of mindfulness that aim to increase your awareness and decrease suffering.
What you will learn
The theory and impact of mindfulness practice
The tools and methods to incoporate this practice into your life
Key mindfulness concepts and practices that support the ability to use attention in an enhanced way.
Concepts and practices that deepen the understanding of the mind/body connection, and highlights ways that the body is a direct portal to presence.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each week, there will be lectures to watch, discussions to contribute to, and short quizzes to assess your learning. You will also have the opportunity to practice mindfulness yourself, and you will find different ways to try it out when you complete the weekly challenges/experiences.
Learners from any background can benefit from taking this course!
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Mindfulness and Well-being: Foundations
This course provides a broad overview of the fundamental concepts, principles, and practices of mindfulness. With interactive exercises to help students explore their own attitudes, mental habits and behaviors, Foundations of Mindfulness offers a pathway for living with more freedom, authenticity and ease. Featured components of the course include experiential exercises, guided meditations, personal reflection and interactive discussions.
Mindfulness and Well-being: Living with Balance and Ease
This is the sequel course to Foundations of Mindfulness that will continue to provide a broad overview of the fundamental concepts, principles, and practices of mindfulness. With interactive exercises to help students explore their own attitudes, mental habits and behaviors, Foundations of Mindfulness series offers a pathway for living with more freedom, authenticity and ease. Featured components of the course include experiential exercises, guided meditations, personal reflection and interactive discussions.
Mindfulness and Well-being: Peace in, Peace Out
The purpose of this course is to introduce mindfulness as a robust tool for spiritual development. Highlighting its rich traditional roots, the course explores the capacity of mindfulness to expand understanding about the nature of human consciousness and facilitate certain transcendent emotional experiences, including awe, wonder and flow. Designed for practical application, the course includes a variety of meditations, reflective exercises and activities to help make the material personally meaningful and is the culmination of a specialization created to promote holistic well-being through the practice of mindfulness.
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
