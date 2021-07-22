About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Mindfulness and Well-being Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Increase capacity for attentional control, sustained focus and presence.

  • Concepts and practices that deepen the understanding of the mind/body connection, and highlights ways that the body is a direct portal to presence.

  • Cultivate compassion for self and others

Skills you will gain

  • Meditation
  • Stress Management
  • Self-Care
Course 2 of 3 in the
Mindfulness and Well-being Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to the Course!

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 3 readings
5 hours to complete

Stress and Mind/Body Systems

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Mindful Stress Reduction

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 71 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Creating and Sustaining Balance in an Unstable World

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Achieving Positive Health

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

About the Mindfulness and Well-being Specialization

Mindfulness and Well-being

