This is the sequel course to Foundations of Mindfulness that will continue to provide a broad overview of the fundamental concepts, principles, and practices of mindfulness. With interactive exercises to help students explore their own attitudes, mental habits and behaviors, Foundations of Mindfulness series offers a pathway for living with more freedom, authenticity and ease. Featured components of the course include experiential exercises, guided meditations, personal reflection and interactive discussions.
Increase capacity for attentional control, sustained focus and presence.
Concepts and practices that deepen the understanding of the mind/body connection, and highlights ways that the body is a direct portal to presence.
Cultivate compassion for self and others
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Welcome to the Course!
Stress and Mind/Body Systems
Mindful Stress Reduction
Creating and Sustaining Balance in an Unstable World
Achieving Positive Health
Really liked the content. I honestly grew more resilient and compassionate and less reactive with this course. Thanks to Dr. Slater!
I enjoy learning more about mindfulness and practices to apply to my daily routine
Very easy and also very useful course . The instructor explain every topic smoothly.
Thank you Rice University for this opportunity. I was able to relive my Mindfulness training. More power! Stay healthh to the people behind this. :)
The goal of the Specialization is to showcase the ways in which the practice of mindfulness is an effective means of enhancing and maintaining optimal health and overall well-being that can be implemented in every aspect of daily living. The intention of the Specialization is to supply learners with practical tools to support thriving in life. Each course will feature mindfulness practices, directions for implementation and application, experiential exercises and reflection opportunities.
