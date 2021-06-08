MM
May 11, 2021
Really effective course especially in times like these where we are struggling to keep ourselves together. Thank you so much, Dr. Slator for providing us with purely authentic and meaningful content.
LK
Mar 5, 2021
Very interesting and practical course. Although I have been practicing mindfulness 3+ years now, I have definitely learnt new things from Prof. Slator. I am very very grateful for this course.
By Garima•
Jun 8, 2021
It was an amazing course. Do not underestimate the value of any activity or lecture. By the end of the course mindfulness would become your way of living. That was my experience atleast. Mindfulness organically became my way of life without much effort and this course caused a paradigm shift in my perspective. I really want to thank ma'am, Rice University and Coursera for this amazing experience!
By Bernhard M•
Jul 23, 2021
This course is an excellent follow-up to "Foundations of Mindfulness". I'd advise to take the foundations lecture first before trying this one and if you did so, you already know what to expect anyway. Both courses are a good foundation for your first steps into the concept of mindfulness, whether you choose to include it into your life or not.
By Meenu M•
May 12, 2021
By Judy P•
Jun 3, 2021
Excellent course, though i was practicing mindfulness, did not know all the benefits until I went through this course. Very well designed, concepts explained well, Dr Slater has taken a lot of effort to build this unique course to benefit all of us. The biggest learning for me is we know nothing, keenly observing the moment at hand gives us a perspective on how we can enjoy the moment and live life to the fullest
By Abeywardena, H•
Mar 3, 2021
First of all I would like to express my heart felt gratitude to Dr. Elizabeth Slator for the wonderful knowledge she shares with the world and I wish her good health and all the best for her future. I also would like to thank the RICE University and Coursera. I would recommend this course to everyone who are looking to find some peace of mind in these chaotic times, Thank you.
By Sally P•
May 20, 2021
I had heard a lot and read about MBSR before but this course was the first to put it to use. Very practical insights and exercises. I will come back to the course material and deepen my experience. So useful. 5 stars.
By Liubov K•
Mar 6, 2021
By Aditya h•
Jun 10, 2021
great course for implementing mindful practices in our life. I am happy to enjoy the benefits after completing the course material
By Dr S S•
Jun 7, 2021
Highly recommended. The very grounding approach and quality of Dr Elizabeth is very refreshing. Thanks Dr Eizabeth.
By Bob B•
Mar 20, 2021
Very helpful and down to earth for everyday living. Very well worth my time.
By TyAnn S R•
Feb 25, 2021
Very helpful! Helping my physical health and remembering who I truly am.
By Sujatha R•
Jul 18, 2021
Thanks a lot to Dr. Elizabeth Slator and Rice University for coming up with such a great course. This course is very much needed for the tumultous and unprecedented times that we are living through presently. This course helped me to quiet my anxious mind and let go of what I cannot control. I found the course quite practical with a variety of practice sessions built into it. The peer graded assignments at the end of every week adds to the rigour of the course. It's truly one of the best and most beneficial courses I did on Coursera and I highly recommend the course to everyone.
By Dr. K N S•
Jun 25, 2021
The teacher Elizabeth Slator is excellent. Her presentations are lovely. The theory contents and the practice sessions planned by her are meticulous. Her command and grip over the subject and its delivery are commendable. Her teaching has given lot of insight to me and I have enjoyed all the sessions thoroughly. Hats Of to her. Thank you so much.
By Shannon K G•
Sep 15, 2021
Wow! I can't express how wonderful it was to take this course. Dr. Slator has put together such a well articulated course with lots of resources such as, mindfulness activities, meditations, articles, and thought provoking videos. I am very happy this course was offered on Coursera and for all the knowledge and mindfulness I have gained.
By Barada C•
Jul 19, 2021
I found this course to be well structured. Each week built upon the previous one, and there were some surprising insights (for me at least), for example with the wellbeing inventory. Even if you are experienced in the practice of Mindfulness, I am sure you will find something beneficial in this course. I certainly did.
By Yaman S•
Jul 14, 2021
This is a very good course particularly for those who think they know everything. who in spite of knowing every thing have stopped noticing their surroundings are more stressed due to work load or present Covid situation. I learnt a lot and now on wards will be learning more.
By Venus D•
Feb 23, 2021
Thank you Rice University for this opportunity. I was able to relive my Mindfulness training. More power! Stay healthh to the people behind this. :)
By Dinakara R P•
Mar 16, 2022
This is a fantastic week (week4) I have almost completed every assignment except I want to give a second reading to all reading materials.These meditation exercises, Body scan and photo walk ,Mountain meditation made me to go deep in to my mindfulness and involve my self fully in to every activity I am doing during my regular day to day life.Previously though I am doing some thing my mind used to wander ,now a days to a large extent I am there where I am now and enjoying every activity as I am doing it with calmness and mindfulness
Hope to get more benefit by second reading of notes and listening to the videos once again .
Thanks to The professot Elzabeth Slator for conducting the program ia focussed and wonderful way
By PRABHAT B M•
Apr 25, 2022
EXCELLENT COURSE.It teach us to live in present and impartial observer of situations and behavior and also what happened.It also teach to do meditation and body scan.LOVE and kindness meditation is really bliss.Now I start to think positively and not be self critic.I cannot say I will be totally changed person but this course enlighten my path for journy in my life in future.I am very much thankful to all professors and staff.Regatds. PRABHAT
By Mina N•
May 7, 2022
At first I was somehow skeptical how much mindfulness course can be of help. But it really helped me to realize my own problems. Through each practice and meditation, I came to notice that I had developed a problematic ways of thinkingI in my course of life. It was a "Big Bang" to me. I'm so thankful to Prof. Elizabeth Slator and her team! Definitely a good course, I recommend it.
By marilyn s•
Feb 24, 2022
I have taken many Coursera courses and this one is the best! The material is well orgnized and relevant to current times. The instructor is passionate about the course content and her presentations are logical, well delivered, and follow the course outline. Thank you Dr. Slator for such a wonderful course.
By Stefan H G•
Feb 13, 2022
Overall an excllent introductory course, that I have really enjoyed. Sometimes I wished more theory behind it and potentially more detals and practical tips for a meditation practice. Nevertheless, the content and way the course was designed is excellent. Looking forward to more.
By Aurora P•
May 9, 2022
I am so grateful for this course and the generosity of financial support. I have definitely gained a lot from the course, experience and will have a great impact personally and to my work as a counselor. Thank you so much for equipping people for a better world participation.
By L C•
Mar 12, 2021
Really enjoyed this course which teaches the basic knowledge and practical use of the knowledge. Dr. Slater has done an amazing work to create and present this course. It is comprehensive and allows one to practice and reflect on the material learned at the same time
By Jerilyn•
Mar 9, 2022
I found this course to be very fulfilling, and helpful... because i have serious anxiety and it has helped me to calm my anxiety and not get so anxious when things go wrong as they always do... not to give into the anxiety and going into my worst case scernio