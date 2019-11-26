About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

14%

started a new career after completing these courses

18%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Gratitude
  • Happiness
  • Meditation
  • Savoring

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 9 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Misconceptions About Happiness

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Why Our Expectations are so Bad

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

How Can We Overcome Our Biases

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 73 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

