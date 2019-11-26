In this course you will engage in a series of challenges designed to increase your own happiness and build more productive habits. As preparation for these tasks, Professor Laurie Santos reveals misconceptions about happiness, annoying features of the mind that lead us to think the way we do, and the research that can help us change. You will ultimately be prepared to successfully incorporate a specific wellness activity into your life.
The Science of Well-BeingYale University
Skills you will gain
- Gratitude
- Happiness
- Meditation
- Savoring
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Why take this course?
Misconceptions About Happiness
What do we think will make us happy?
Why Our Expectations are so Bad
Why do we mispredict what makes us happy?
How Can We Overcome Our Biases
How we counteract our annoying features of the mind?
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE SCIENCE OF WELL-BEING
The course is about the Science of Happiness. A great reminder of what we should be thinking about. A little too focused on young students and more examples required for older students on coursera.
Fabulous course. I learned a lot of does and doesn't make us happy, and learned valuable tools for introducing and integrating new habits into my life that will definitely contribute to my well-being.
Loved the practical "rewiring" assignments that helped me with understanding what really makes us happy. Not only this course changed my life perspective but enriched the lives of the people around me
This course has the power enough to change the course of your life. It can be a journey from misery to well being, if you follow the instructions given in this program. A must must must attend course.
