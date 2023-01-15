About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn what psychological science has to say about living the good life

  • You will engage in evidence-based behaviors proven to boost mood

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Misconceptions about happiness

1 hour to complete
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Biases that get in the way of happiness

1 hour to complete
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Behaviors that make us happy

1 hour to complete
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Thoughts that make us happy

1 hour to complete

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder