What you will learn

  • Understand popular conceptions and misconceptions about Mindfulness

  • Interpret your own experiences of Mindfulness practices

  • Evaluate the social and political significance of Mindfulness

  • Compare different psychological and therapeutic approaches to mindfulness

Skills you will gain

  • Ethics
  • Meditation
  • Positive Psychology
  • Mindfulness
  • Philosophy
Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to the course

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Mindfulness

6 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 127 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Psychology of/& Mindfulness

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 116 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Philosophy of/& Mindfulness

7 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 138 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

