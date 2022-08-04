About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Market Segmentation
  • User-Centered Design
  • Innovation
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Northeastern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

What is Innovation?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Innovation Framework

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

User and Buyer Segmentation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

User Centered Design

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

