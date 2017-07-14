About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Healthcare Marketplace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Pharmaceutical Industry: Bench Science to Bedside

3 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Pharmaceutical Market Deployment & Management

4 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Medical Device Industry: Bench Science to Bedside

3 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Medical Device Market Deployment & Management

3 hours to complete
