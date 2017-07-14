This course in the Healthcare Marketplace specialization gives the learner an in-depth view of the intellectual property creation that is vital to creating breakthrough technologies. Included is an understanding of the strategy deployed for pricing drugs and new technologies as well as the market sizing exercise to identify where future research and development investments should be made.
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
The Pharmaceutical Industry: Bench Science to Bedside
In this module you will learn how medical technology goes from ideas to treatments. First we will focus on the pharmaceutical industry. The take-away messages from this module are that there are many exciting ideas that never make it out of the lab. Furthermore, those ideas that do make it out requires hundreds of millions of dollars per innovation. The skills gained from this module to enable a successful capstone is an appreciation of how technologies are innovated a midst a sea of regulation and intellectual property constraints. You will be better prepared to under the features of likely successful drug before it goes to market and competes to enhance and save lives.
Pharmaceutical Market Deployment & Management
In this module you will learn about how the pharmaceutical industry takes a product that has cleared the bench and sells it in the market. Pharmaceutical marketing of a drug product is one of the most complex consumer behavior activities in practice today. Selling a new drug in a highly competitive global market space with a patent clock ticking is a constant tactical game played out on a long strategic clock that also runs into subsequent generic deployment. The take-away messages from this module are the pharmaceutical market requires strategic thinking that considers an array of contingencies. The market also must be nimble to adjust to different government policies that can create or break decades long product lines and therapeutic interventions. The skills gained from this module are an understanding of the competitive landscape analysis as well as threat assessment analysis required to complete the capstone medical innovation project.
The Medical Device Industry: Bench Science to Bedside
In this module you will learn how medical device industry innovates and brings transformational products to market. The take-away messages from this module are that there are many exciting ideas that never make it off the cutting room floor of universities and research labs. Furthermore, those devices that do make it have to quite novel to compete in an increasingly crowded space. The skills gained from this module to enable a successful capstone is an appreciation of how medical devices are innovated a midst a sea of regulation and intellectual property constraints. You will be better prepared to under the features of likely successful medical device before it goes to market and competes to enhance and save lives.
Medical Device Market Deployment & Management
In this module you will learn about how the medical device industry takes a product that has cleared the bench and sells it in the market. Selling a new medical device in a highly competitive global market space with a patent clock ticking is a constant tactical game particularly in the crowed medical device Class 1 and Class 2 space. The take-away messages from this module are the medical device market requires constant innovation with product updates required at a far quicker rate than the pharmaceutical market. Manufacturers must also be nimble to adjust to different government reimbursement policies that put great financial risk or previously risk free core customers. The skills gained from this module are an understanding of the competitive landscape analysis as well as threat assessment analysis required to complete the capstone medical innovation project.
Very useful to get the domain knowledge about pharmaceutical and medical devices field; markets ranging both in the USA and globally. Gained immense knowledge b taking this course. Thank you.
Best course to learn as to understand the innovation of health sector and also useful to get knowledge about the pharmaceutical and medical device industries
Really helpful, I thought the assignment could have used a bit more concrete applied knowledge instead of just using a search engine to research a drug with provided links.
Excellent. I learned about the medical device market, with simple language and good exercises. I recommend it 100%.
About the Healthcare Marketplace Specialization
The first course, Healthcare Marketplace Overview, covers all of the major sub-sectors of the healthcare industry including the physician, hospital, insurer and medical technology markets, including a historical perspective. The second course, Healthcare Delivery Providers, takes an in-depth look at the system of healthcare delivery and the transformations occurring to improve the health of populations and communities. The third course,Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Innovations, gives the learner an in-depth view of the intellectual property creation that is vital to creating breakthrough technologies. The fourth course, Medical Technology and Evaluation, explains how cost-effectiveness analysis is used in the healthcare market to put a monetary value on a life saved through a new innovation.
