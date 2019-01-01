STEPHEN T. PARENTE, PhD, MPH, MS is the Minnesota Insurance Industry Chair of Health Finance in Carlson School of Management, Associate Dean of MBA Programs and the Director of the Medical Industry Leadership Institute at the University of Minnesota. As a Professor in the Finance Department, he specializes in health economics, health information technology, and health insurance. He has served has a consultant to several of the largest organizations in health care delivery including: UnitedHealth Group, Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Center for Medicare and federal and state governments as well as medical technology firms. Dr. Parente’s peer-reviewed publications focus on the consumer directed health plans, health reform, medical technology assessment and consumer choices in health and wealth management. As the principal investigator for over $6 million in grants and contracts he has examined the national impact on health information technology on productivity and cost and has recently concluded several studies on topics including: innovations from health savings accounts and medical care fraud and abuse. In Washington DC, he is the Governing Chair of the Health Care Cost Institute, an Adjunct Scholar of the American Enterprise Institute and a health policy adviser to the American Action Forum. He has testified to the US Congress and state government on health reform legislation. Dr. Parente was a health policy adviser for the McCain 2008 Presidential Campaign and served as Legislative Fellow in the office of Senator John D. Rockefeller IV (D WV) during the Bush and Clinton Administrations' health reform initiatives. He has a doctorate from Johns Hopkins University and both a Masters of Public Health and a Masters of Public Policy Analysis from the University of Rochester. 321 19th Ave. S. Room 3-122 Minneapolis, MN 55455 612-624-1391 (w), 612-281-8220 (m) sparente@umn.edu http://www.tc.umn.edu/~paren010