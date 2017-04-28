About this Course

10,677 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Healthcare Marketplace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Healthcare Management
  • Insurance
  • Healthcare Marketing
  • Medical Device
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Healthcare Marketplace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(3,069 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

EVOLUTION OF THE HEALTHCARE MARKETPLACE

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 81 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

PHYSICIAN AND HOSPITAL SERVICES MARKET

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 105 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

INSURANCE MARKET

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 112 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY MARKETS

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 64 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HEALTHCARE MARKETPLACE

View all reviews

About the Healthcare Marketplace Specialization

Healthcare Marketplace

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder