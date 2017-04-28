In this course in the Healthcare Marketplace specialization you will identify, define, and describe potential business and public policy solutions to the challenges facing society’s growing demand for health services. Students will master a body of knowledge on the health care sectors major components through reading and reflection.
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
EVOLUTION OF THE HEALTHCARE MARKETPLACE
In this module you will learn about the economic history of one of the largest segments of the world’s economy. You will become acquainted with world trends in health and the stakeholders that comprise the healthcare marketplace ranging from physicians to hospitals to insurers and pharmaceutical firms.
PHYSICIAN AND HOSPITAL SERVICES MARKET
In this module you will learn about the provider market in the health economy. The provider market mainly consists of the physician and hospital sectors. Combined they are largest source of expenditure in the health economy.
INSURANCE MARKET
In this module you will learn about the health insurance market. Since the mid-20th century government and private health insurance has been the primary funding vehicle of health care in the industrialized world. The long story of US and other nations health reform will be examined as well. The take-away messages from this module are the health insurance market is a unique form of insurance. Furthermore, its design has been greatly impacted by government intervention over a 100-year arc.The skills gained from this module are an understanding risk and insurance as well as the technology platforms used by the insurance industry to measure cost and quality. Key knowledge for use in the capstone is an understanding health insurance reimbursement and the issues faced by insurers when they consider funding a new medical technology for patient use.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY MARKETS
In this module you will learn about the medical technology market. This will provide an excellent overview for the in depth look at this in Course 3 of this specialization. The focus is on the medical device and pharmaceutical market.
Excellent teacher. Study Material/graphs need a 2020 refresh.\n\nFirst submission has mostly insurance centered rubric which is not evident in the question.
Liked the information I got re: history of medicine, found the business/economics side of things I little "silvertongue-ey" and the assignment kind of confusing and overly demanding.
Excelente! Esse curso me proporcionou entender melhor o histórico e o funcionamento de instâncias importantes da saúde, como Medicaid e Medicare e como funciona o mercado da saúde no contexto atual.
Great course on US Healthcare Industry. very useful for novices, introduces all aspects of the industry, top issues and trends !
The first course, Healthcare Marketplace Overview, covers all of the major sub-sectors of the healthcare industry including the physician, hospital, insurer and medical technology markets, including a historical perspective. The second course, Healthcare Delivery Providers, takes an in-depth look at the system of healthcare delivery and the transformations occurring to improve the health of populations and communities. The third course,Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Innovations, gives the learner an in-depth view of the intellectual property creation that is vital to creating breakthrough technologies. The fourth course, Medical Technology and Evaluation, explains how cost-effectiveness analysis is used in the healthcare market to put a monetary value on a life saved through a new innovation.
