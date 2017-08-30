MR
Mar 9, 2018
Prof. Parente does a great job of introducing the audience to the healthcare marketplace in the United States and laying the framework for the rest of the courses to be studied in the specialization.
LM
May 15, 2020
Excelente! Esse curso me proporcionou entender melhor o histórico e o funcionamento de instâncias importantes da saúde, como Medicaid e Medicare e como funciona o mercado da saúde no contexto atual.
By Sushmita•
Aug 29, 2017
Really nice primer. Dr. Perente's teaching style is funny, engaging and educational! As someone taking a HEOR course myself, I would love to get an opportunity to meet him one day.
By KAMMARI C•
Jan 13, 2020
Great Experience So,much of knowledge i transformed some marketing analysis which going through in market.Wonderful experience i feel happy and i feel its will helpful in my career outcomes.
By Joseph•
Dec 6, 2018
Great course. Very informative. Well structured.
By Michael R•
Mar 10, 2018
Prof. Parente does a great job of introducing the audience to the healthcare marketplace in the United States and laying the framework for the rest of the courses to be studied in the specialization.
By Kayla H•
May 7, 2017
The material was really interesting and especially timely. I enjoyed completing the peer reviewed assignments and thought it allowed us to reflect well on the material we learned.
By Jorge L M•
Dec 27, 2018
Excellent material, although the peer graded system for some assignments is murder...
By Irina A•
Aug 3, 2020
Great course.
I`ve started the Healthcare Marketplace specialization from this course and it gave me an understanding on the basis which is necessary to succeed in learning process.
The video present information clear and are very well structured, so you get the point easily. It is also important to mention that Professor has great presenting skills, it helps to deliver even complicated details in an understandable way.
Thank you!
By Jennifer J•
Apr 17, 2020
Great course for anyone seeking to understand the unique history of the US healthcare system. Interesting focus and high-level overview about healthcare history, economy, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and innovation. The instructor was very knowledgeable and the material presented really helped me learn a lot more about the history and complexities that are a part of the evolution of the US healthcare system.
By Jorge A V T•
Jan 5, 2018
I enjoyed the course, it was a succinct overview of how the American Healthcare System works. I'm looking forward to complete the whole specialization.
By Angie R V S•
Jul 25, 2020
El curso es bueno, aprendí sobre el Mercado de la atención médica, y me ayuda ampliar los conocimientos que quiero aplicar en mi carrera
By Stefano M•
Apr 7, 2021
The Course is focused on the US market therefore many section are not applicable to Public Healtcare based countries, This is a limit for most of the students but it can be useful for individuals who want to understand how US works (we know from the movies it is unique) or intend to apply for a position in healthcare in US. The teacher is good and knowledgeable but sometimes speaks too fast in a mumbling fashion.
The peer review of assignment is very disappointing, with delays for your own review and obligation to review assignment from other peers which are mostly leaving the assignment blank or copying from others.
By Ricky V•
Mar 20, 2016
the quality of the lecture is poor - slides are dense and full of bullet points which the professor LITERALLY JUST READS OUT on videos. I did a google search, and found almost all of the analytical charts he presented, readily available on the internet. What exactly is the point in the lecture then? Instead, why don't you compress some valuable learning nuggets into half the course time, instead of hearing you ready through your ocean of bullet points, and needlessly underline (in red) the current bullet point your reading. Seriously, this is one the poorest quality lectures I've ever done!
The quality of peer assignments to grade are a joke. Classmates are simply copying bits and pieces of the lecture material to make up the 'market sizing memo'.
I seriously doubt the learning value in this class, and the quality of instruction.
By Lindsey N•
Jun 27, 2016
I thought this course would be kinda boring, but I have been pleasantly surprised at how interesting it is. Steve Parenti has a dry and sly sense of humor and the content gives me great historical and current perspective on the way healthcare works in the U.S. and to a lesser degree, in the rest of the world.
Only quibble: There are lots of typos on the slides. Sometimes these are pretty amusing, but sometimes confusing.
Also, some of the listed handouts seem to be relevant to the next course in the series, rather than to this one.
All said, I think Dr. Parenti would be someone fun to go and have a beer with.
By Anurag V•
Mar 16, 2016
Overall a great beginning to the course. It does comes across as a systematic dive into the rather complex world of health care in US. My only concern is related to some of the questions in the quizzes. Sometimes they are too literal, like year of XYZ etc, which comes across as test of memory rather than an evaluation of knowledge. Else I am enjoying. Am on speed. And keen to continue.
By nadine w•
Nov 11, 2020
I have 20 years sales experience in the pharmaceutical field. After that course Idiscovered that I still have a lot to learn. I got many keys ,many notions ,my mind is now open on other aspects in this field. Definitely I will finish the healthcare marketplace specialization
By Elizabeth C•
Dec 21, 2016
A good overview of the Healthcare ecosystem. Definitely recommend to anyone who looks to get an overview into the industry. It also serves as a good base together with the other four modules for experienced professionals looking to transition into this industry.
By Xin D•
Feb 11, 2016
This course provided an updated refresher on the healthcare marketplace for me, who studies health systems in college a decade ago. It was much needed and very helpful. I am excited to apply these concepts to my daily work as a healthcare analyst. Thank you!
By Nancy L L•
Aug 16, 2017
This ignited a curiosity in the overall system. While much of what is presented is basics, Dr. Parente pulled it all together beautifully. I feel the class is well put together, well presented, and a great learning experience.
By Dwi R K•
Jul 9, 2021
this course really suits my career in healthcare industry and full time mother. I encourage everyone with aspiration in deeper understanding of healthcare and learning from other country perspective to join the course.
By Lawrence S•
Aug 20, 2018
I am new to the hospital industry in the last year, and can say I found the course quite helpful and well designed for providing a really solid fundamental overview of the different areas of the healthcare economy.
By Tom R M M•
Oct 13, 2016
Learning is part of the growing and acquisition of skills by which one can contribute to society. Coursera has very good courses. I am so happy, you provide opportunities for study and scholarship. Thanks.
By Larissa T•
May 16, 2020
Excelente! Esse curso me proporcionou entender melhor o histórico e o funcionamento de instâncias importantes da saúde, como Medicaid e Medicare e como funciona o mercado da saúde no contexto atual.
By Tommy G•
Jan 30, 2018
Excellent Overview of the Healthcare Marketplace, taking into account each one of the factors that influence the market, giving to the reader a professional view of the Healthcare field.
By Jessica S•
Sep 25, 2016
This course was very helpful to my current position working in a Hospital. It was very thought through and I enjoyed it! It kept me wanting to know more! Thank you!
By Sarah A•
Jan 17, 2018
Very good overview of the healthcare marketplace players and also an introduction to business decision making regarding new innovations in medical technologies.