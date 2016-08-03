About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Healthcare Marketplace Specialization
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

INTRODUCTION TO U.S. HEALTHCARE DELIVERY

7 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 203 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

HOSPITALS: COMMUNITY & SPECIALTY

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 158 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

POST-ACUTE CARE & COMMUNITY-BASED SERVICES

6 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 122 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

PHYSICIANS: PRIMARY, SPECIALTY, NEWER SETTINGS & POPULATION HEALTH

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 98 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM HEALTHCARE DELIVERY PROVIDERS

About the Healthcare Marketplace Specialization

Healthcare Marketplace

