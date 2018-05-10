AA
Jan 4, 2018
Course has great information and develops solid basic concepts, especially for beginners like me. Sometime I felt instructor was over explaining and too verbose. I finished whole course on 1.5x speed.
EC
Jan 2, 2017
A very comprehensive and informative course with great examples, illustrations and meaningful explanations from Dr. Koranne. It is a great module that I would definitely encourage all to take.
By Isha G•
May 10, 2018
Fantastic and manageable overview of the healthcare journey for patients, types of providers/facilities, and how the system overall is evaluated and measured. As someone without a healthcare background that is looking to get into health-tech, I now feel like I can take in and engage more easily in conversations about the world of healthcare. Thank you professor!
By Tommy G•
Apr 1, 2018
Excellent course, completely recommended to anyone who wants to understand all the factors that take a role in the delivery of healthcare service in the Pre-Acute, Acute and Post-Acute Settings. This course will take you to understand better the work behind hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, home healthcare, intensive care units, surgery units, etc.
By Ashish•
Jan 5, 2018
By Jovan X•
Sep 1, 2018
It is a good course to lead you full understand the healthcare delivery system, and the trend.
By David A•
Aug 1, 2020
I took this course to learn about healthcare providers. I work as an IT business and solutions architect for a healthcare organization that saves lives by matching cell donors to blood cancer patients. I wanted to learn more about the goals, challenges, and innovations in the field of healthcare so that I could be a more effective and useful partner to my business users. I was very pleased with this course. I feel Dr. Rahul Koranne was an excellent instructor. The content gave me insight into the nature of healthcare providers. I have a better understanding of our customers and partners now. And I have a greater familiarity with the language and concepts of our field. I recommend this course as an efficient and affordable way to advance your knowledge of healthcare delivery systems.
By Tara K•
Mar 29, 2017
Dr. Koranne is an exceptional instructor. This course was outstanding. It included excellent information. His teaching style was detailed and thorough. I wish he could teach more courses. I would take them all. One of the best courses I've taken at Coursera -- if not THE BEST.
By Marvin R•
Oct 20, 2020
The peer- reviewed assignments, if well done, really drove home the knowledge shared in this course. I think those were the strongest part of the course. The broad and diverse range of healthcare providers was also described quite consistently which helped with learning.
By Rachel M•
Jun 1, 2016
This was a fantastic course! The professor is the best I have had yet; he makes concepts very clear and easy to learn, and he is constantly encouraging you as a student. He seems to really care about the quality of this course and the teaching that students receive.
By Jennifer J•
Feb 8, 2021
This is an essential course for anyone who wants to learn more about the US healthcare system. I was thoughtfully developed and well presented. I learned a lot from participating in this course. Many thanks to Dr. Raoul for this course.
By Nancy L L•
Aug 16, 2017
I'm enjoying learning all about the healthcare marketplace. The online learning experience is well put together, the instructors are knowledgable and easy to follow. The assignments and assessments are a good learning experience too.
By Nikita N•
Dec 11, 2020
Gave me insight into all the different types of Providers. The examples and case study used was simple and easy to understand. Overall a great course for all levels of learners.
By NEHA K•
May 17, 2020
Dr. Rahul Koranne is an amazing teacher. The course has been designed really well to make the student understand the many nuances of the healthcare delivery system in the US.
By Noriaki N•
Apr 22, 2020
This is a great course to understand US healthcare and key roles who are involved in the healthcare system. I really enjoyed tackling on case studies as well.
By Massiel R•
Sep 24, 2020
Excellent approach on the proposed topic. A very complete course for those who seek to know in depth all the stakeholders in the healthcare marketplace.
By Emilie L•
Mar 19, 2017
Great course ! I acquired a extensive knowledge on the American Healthcare Delivery System. The workload is quite heavy (long videos) but it's worth it.
By Thierry P•
Oct 21, 2018
Very useful and comprehensive.
Great course but grading should be reviewed by instructor. The peer review system seems not well configured.
By Garrett S•
Jun 5, 2016
Incredibly informative and thorough course for anybody interested in working to improve the health and healthcare system in the U.S.
By SOUMIK B•
Aug 3, 2016
Extremely well organized course. The Delivery Roadmap is vivid in my memory. Kudos to Dr. Koranne ! Thank you...
By Josue G G T•
Jan 14, 2021
Great course, it shows you the whole backstage of the healthcare system, even if it is a little out of date.
By David H•
Aug 14, 2019
Really opened my eyes to the diversity in healthcare delivery providers and the value stories for each.
By Irina A•
Mar 29, 2019
Great informative course, a lot of examples in videos so everything is very well understandable.
By Atte L•
Feb 15, 2018
Slow review process; need to contact Coursera helpdesk often to ensure grading is done.
By Rachel S A L•
Feb 2, 2017
Learned a lot regarding the players and the hierarchies of the healthcare providers.
By Escobar C•
Jun 17, 2017
really great course totaly recomended fro improve this model. thank you
By Arnold J S•
Jul 7, 2020
Module numbering is a bit messy. Overall hard work on materials 10/10.