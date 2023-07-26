Dartmouth College
Mechanics & Origins of Bipedalism
Dartmouth College

Mechanics & Origins of Bipedalism

This course is part of Bipedalism: The Science of Upright Walking Specialization

Taught in English

Jeremy DeSilva

Instructor: Jeremy DeSilva

Course

10 hours (approximately)
10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Assessments

3 quizzes

There are 3 modules in this course

This module provides an introduction to the kinematics of human locomotion and the musculoskeletal adaptations for bipedalism.

This module explores how other bipedal walkers move uniquely.

This module provides an overview of human evolution and explores the origin of bipedalism.

Instructor

Jeremy DeSilva
Dartmouth College
Offered by

Dartmouth College

