Have you ever wondered why humans walk on two legs rather than four? This Specialization explores how science investigates this unusual form of locomotion. We have developed a Specialization that explores how science investigates this unusual form of locomotion. We start our investigation by looking at the mechanics of upright walking in humans and comparing that to bipedal locomotion in large birds, bears, and apes.
We journey back millions of years into the human fossil record in an effort to understand how and why upright walking evolved. Around our first birthday, each of us learned how to walk, but how does this happen? With bipedalism came costly trade-offs as well– in this course, we examine these aches and pains as byproducts of our evolutionary history.
Applied Learning Project
Learners are invited to reflect on the ideas and evidence presented in lectures and readings through course discussions and individual writing prompts. Additionally, learners are prompted to discuss their learning journey with friends or family members as a means of reflection and synthesis. This course will take an intentionally interdisciplinary approach to studying how and why humans move bipedally. You will be exposed to anthropology, biomechanics, anatomy, evolution and paleontology to explore something deeply human: upright walking.