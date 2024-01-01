Profile

Jeremy DeSilva

Chair and Professor of Anthropology

Bio

Jeremy "Jerry" DeSilva is a paleoanthropologist, specializing in the locomotion of the first apes (hominoids) and early human ancestors (hominins). His particular anatomical expertise-- the human foot and ankle-- has contributed to our understanding of the origins and evolution of upright walking in the human lineage. He has studied wild chimpanzees in Western Uganda and early human fossils in throughout Eastern and South Africa. From 1998-2003, Jerry worked as an educator at the Boston Museum of Science and continues to be passionate about science education. He is the author of the 2021 book First Steps: How Upright Walking Made Us Human. Jerry lives in Norwich, VT with his wife Erin and their twins Ben and Josie.

Courses - English

Experiments and Variations in Bipedalism

Inquiries Into Bipedalism

Mechanics & Origins of Bipedalism

