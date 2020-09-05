In the Healthcare Marketplace specialization capstone course, key skills are engendered from the four prior courses to create an original medical innovation valuation.
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
The capstone project provides learners with the opportunity to apply the key principles and practices presented in the four courses of the Healthcare Marketplace specialization to a real-world situation. In this first module, learners will get acquainted with the overall expectations of this capstone course.
Milestone 1: What is your Health Marketplace Innovation?
In this Milestone you will describe a new medical innovation in the context of what makes it extraordinary for investment or use in a community. Your final project for this capstone will feature 4 critical milestone components for an assessment of new innovation. Once completed, hope is that you have a body of illustrate your critical thinking to advance your career or switch careers into the healthcare market.
Milestone 2: What is the Voice of the Healthcare Provider?
For the second milestone you will complete an analysis of what the key customer - the medical provider - will required of the new technology or innovation to want to use it. This will require you to ask medical providers that you encounter about the nature of the technology and whether would find it of value. Remember to always tell provider that you are a student not a sales agent. The health care delivery course provides great insight into how care is delivered and will provide the context and background for your brief 2-3 page memo resulting from this milestone.
Milestone 3: Regulatory and IP Status of the Innovation
Almost any new medical technology for consideration by an investor will insist on safety and efficacy approval by a government regulator like the United States FDA. Furthermore they will insist on an assessment of whether the intellectual property (IP) that the innovation operates in is not conflicting with other IP claims. For this milestone you will complete a brief assessment of how the innovation would be classified by the US FDA as well as generate a very cursory patent search for conflicting IP claims using common and free tools on the Internet such as Google patent search and the US Patent and Trademark office web site. The assessment should be 2-3 to pages in length.
Milestone 4: How will the Innovation Generate Revenue?
A great innovation needs a solid revenue model for survival-ability. In this milestone you will be asked to use parts of the prior three capstones to generate your own market report. Identifying the innovation's market space, voice of the customer, IP and regulatory path and final path roof reimbursement are critical components for identifying whether a medical innovation should advance and be sustained commercially.
Very nice way of bringing all the courses together into a project that can be utilized in the real world.
LOVED IT. Helped me gain knowledge in a very friendly way. I would be learning this stuff by myself for a very long time if it were not for this specialization
Thanks for a great class. It would be more valuable to have instructor involvement in the reviews of assignments. And also have someone to answer questions.
I really learnt alot from this specialization course. Thanks.
The first course, Healthcare Marketplace Overview, covers all of the major sub-sectors of the healthcare industry including the physician, hospital, insurer and medical technology markets, including a historical perspective. The second course, Healthcare Delivery Providers, takes an in-depth look at the system of healthcare delivery and the transformations occurring to improve the health of populations and communities. The third course,Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Innovations, gives the learner an in-depth view of the intellectual property creation that is vital to creating breakthrough technologies. The fourth course, Medical Technology and Evaluation, explains how cost-effectiveness analysis is used in the healthcare market to put a monetary value on a life saved through a new innovation.
