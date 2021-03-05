BL
Jun 4, 2017
LOVED IT. Helped me gain knowledge in a very friendly way. I would be learning this stuff by myself for a very long time if it were not for this specialization
JV
Apr 2, 2017
Very nice way of bringing all the courses together into a project that can be utilized in the real world.
By Massiel R•
Mar 4, 2021
I loved each part of the specialization, although at times it became a bit dense, the subject is really important and interesting for those of us who work with the pharmaceutical industry and the health area. Knowing each law, regulatory path and steps for the development of a medical product was very enriching for me. The instructors were very good at their teachings.
By Tommy G•
Jun 11, 2019
The chance of participating on the capstone has been a great opportunity to finish the healthcare marketplace specialization! It has been a rewarding experience and I suggest this capstone to anyone who wants to develop a career in public health as a medical device consultant, policies consultant, or want to start a health organization.
By Thej S•
Mar 28, 2018
It was an effort from start to finish of our learning, which is essential to think critically to appreciate the know how, and to look for in taking it to the Market Place and challenges faced in Go to Market Offerings...
By Bartłomiej L•
Jun 5, 2017
By Jason V•
Apr 3, 2017
By Pam W•
Mar 7, 2017
This was my greatest achievement having completed this capstone
By ALISA C D•
Sep 6, 2020
I really learnt alot from this specialization course.
Thanks.
By marina r•
Jan 6, 2017
Estuvo buenisimo!
By Mona A A•
May 9, 2022
good
By Gowshik•
Sep 6, 2020
Good
By Nancy L L•
Dec 11, 2017
Thanks for a great class. It would be more valuable to have instructor involvement in the reviews of assignments. And also have someone to answer questions.
By Harish•
Sep 14, 2020
Plz unlock this course
By Joshua V•
Apr 24, 2018
Although this did bring items together nicely it did not add much new if any content from Modules 1 and 4. This is especially annoying as since this is now being done on a time period this course was not offered in the same cadence as the others so I could not open the last assignment when done with the sections 1-4. Then I come to see this assignment is just the module 1-4 questions repeated, and you are supposed to edit based on prior feedback which is nice if I received much of any but I did not so that means it was basically copy and pasting the assignments from before to get the certificate.