Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Global Health Innovations Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Compare and contrast the systems and processes supporting the investment and protection of healthcare innovation to navigate innovation journeys.

Skills you will gain

  • Pitching
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Public Health
  • Market
  • Innovation
Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

INVESTING IN INNOVATION

8 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY - PROCESSES AND PROBLEMS

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

SECURING FUNDING FOR INNOVATION

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

PITCHING YOUR INNOVATION

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Global Health Innovations Specialization

Global Health Innovations

