This course delves into intellectual property (IP) with an introduction into the innovation landscape within the UK and how that compares with other settings. You'll focus on how intellectual property applies to frugal innovations, compulsory licensing, and when and how to apply for intellectual property. This course teaches you about how innovators can secure funding by exploring the types of funding available, the types of organisations involved, as well as the challenges that surround funding. A key part of this course is a focus on 'pitching' skills - what's involved in pitching well, what content should you include, how can you best deliver a pitch.
This course is part of the Global Health Innovations Specialization
Compare and contrast the systems and processes supporting the investment and protection of healthcare innovation to navigate innovation journeys.
- Pitching
- Entrepreneurship
- Public Health
- Market
- Innovation
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
INVESTING IN INNOVATION
You will learn about intellectual property (an introduction), the innovation landscape within the UK and how that compares with other settings, and what translational research is and the controversies associated with the definition.
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY - PROCESSES AND PROBLEMS
You will learn about intellectual property in more detail including how this applies to frugal innovations, what compulsory licensing is, and when and how you should apply for intellectual property.
SECURING FUNDING FOR INNOVATION
You will learn about the different types of funding available to innovators including grants, awards and investors (angel or venture capitalists), the different types of organisations (e.g. for-profit vs non-profit), and the issues and challenges that surround funding.
PITCHING YOUR INNOVATION
You will learn best practices in relation to pitching including what content to include and how best to deliver a pitch.
About the Global Health Innovations Specialization
This specialisation reflects on global health challenges and the role of innovative solutions in addressing them. It is intended for public health professionals, budding entrepreneurs and innovators, as well as those interested in understanding the role innovation plays in the health industry.
