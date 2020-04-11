This course focuses on the factors involved in the adoption of innovation - features, organizations, country of origin, cognitive, normative and affective aspects, change agents. Using real-world health innovations, you'll assess what impacts their scaleability to new contexts, how organizational and human characteristics affect adoption, to what extent diffusion of an innovation is influenced by unconscious bias. You'll also delve into the process of adopting an innovation within a clinical setting and why it's so important to know who your 'change agents' are. As started in the second course of this specialisation, Healthcare Entrepreneurship: Taking Ideas to Market, you'll revisit the skill of pitching, exploring why and how to adapt pitches depending on your audience.
This course is part of the Global Health Innovations Specialization
Consider key factors influencing the adoption and scaling up of different healthcare innovations so as to examine what success looks like.
Analyse how organizational structure, culture and resources are key in adoption in relation to organizational contexts.
Examine how cognitive, normative and affective aspects can influence perception regarding an innovation's attractiveness and scaleability.
Apply persuasive techniques to connect to audiences involved in the process of innovation scaling and adoption.
Skills you will gain
- Persuasive Techniques
- Adoption
- Public Health
- Innovation
- Scaleability
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
HOW TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSFUL INNOVATION
You will learn about the key features of an innovation which affect its adoption and assess this by drawing on two real-world innovations (robotic surgery and community health workers in Brazil).
ORGANISATIONAL AND HUMAN FACTORS THAT AFFECT ADOPTION OF AN INNOVATION
You will learn about the features of an organisation as well as the human characteristics that affect an innovation's adoption.
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN AND HOW IT AFFECTS INNOVATION DIFFUSION
You will learn about Country of Origin affects and how cognitive, normative and affective aspects can affect the diffusion of an innovation including unconscious bias.
IDENTIFYING THE END USER AND SECURING ENGAGEMENT
You will learn about the process of adopting an innovation within a clinical setting, including identifying who the change agents are and how you would adapt a pitch based upon your audience.
The class was helpful and gave insight into innovation
The Course is Timely and Informative. This is both essential and sensitive that your life decisions in the future is anchored on this Course. Be Wise.
About the Global Health Innovations Specialization
This specialisation reflects on global health challenges and the role of innovative solutions in addressing them. It is intended for public health professionals, budding entrepreneurs and innovators, as well as those interested in understanding the role innovation plays in the health industry.
