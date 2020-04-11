About this Course

4,560 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Global Health Innovations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Consider key factors influencing the adoption and scaling up of different healthcare innovations so as to examine what success looks like.

  • Analyse how organizational structure, culture and resources are key in adoption in relation to organizational contexts.

  • Examine how cognitive, normative and affective aspects can influence perception regarding an innovation's attractiveness and scaleability.

  • Apply persuasive techniques to connect to audiences involved in the process of innovation scaling and adoption.

Skills you will gain

  • Persuasive Techniques
  • Adoption
  • Public Health
  • Innovation
  • Scaleability
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Global Health Innovations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

HOW TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSFUL INNOVATION

9 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

ORGANISATIONAL AND HUMAN FACTORS THAT AFFECT ADOPTION OF AN INNOVATION

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN AND HOW IT AFFECTS INNOVATION DIFFUSION

6 hours to complete
1 video (Total 22 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

IDENTIFYING THE END USER AND SECURING ENGAGEMENT

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HEALTHCARE INNOVATION: WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE AND HOW TO ACHIEVE IT?

View all reviews

About the Global Health Innovations Specialization

Global Health Innovations

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder