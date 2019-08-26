Global Master of Public Health (GMPH)
Conduct cutting-edge research alongside influential public health leaders & earn a Global MPH from one of the world’s top-10 universities.
The Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London is a highly respected online Master’s degree programme from one of the top 10 universities in the world (QS World University Rankings 2021). As a Global MPH student, you’ll study biostatistics, epidemiology, health systems, health economics, population health improvement, and more, while honing your research skills by exploring issues affecting your own community.
The postgraduate programme’s curriculum is rooted in evidence-based research skills. You’ll learn from faculty who are shaping global policy, such as researchers who led the fight against the Ebola virus. Awarded University of the Year 2022 (The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide), Imperial College London is committed to improving public health for people throughout the world. Imperial has recently been recognised as having a greater proportion of 4* “world-leading” research than any other UK university and ranks top in the UK overall, according to the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021.
Global MPH students build strong portfolios while creating projects which model the tasks they will be asked to do as they move forward in their careers, as well as having the opportunity to develop work which can be submitted to peer-reviewed journals. They also learn practical quantitative and qualitative research skills that help evaluate the public health research and policy of their peers.
What makes this MPH degree unique?
Internationally Respected: One of the top 10-ranked universities in the world (QS World University Rankings 2021) and named University of the Year 2022 (The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide). Imperial College London is also among the top 10 World's Most International Universities (Times Higher Education 2022), with students and faculty from more than 140 countries.
Completely Online: Imperial College London’s Global MPH brings the study of epidemiology, health data analytics, and biostatistics to learners around the world. Offered fully online, this Master’s degree enables students to continue working as they learn from a top research institution and make an impact in their home community.
Proven Career Results in Healthcare: Ranked first for career prospects in The Guardian University Guide 2021, the reputation of an Imperial College London postgraduate degree extends beyond the borders of the United Kingdom and the European Union. Alumni of the School of Public Health go on to roles in academia, government, industry and non-governmental organizations such as the Gates Foundation, the United Nations, and the World Health Organization.
Frequent Access to Faculty: Imperial College London faculty work in cutting-edge fields and come from diverse career backgrounds such as clinicians, researchers, policymakers, biomedical computing experts, and health economists. With regular access to faculty through their office hours and live global classroom sessions, Global MPH students will benefit from each instructor’s unique perspective.
Applied and Analytical Curriculum: Designed specifically for an online audience and rooted in research, the Global MPH will challenge students to apply their knowledge to real-world health problems and scenarios. You’ll develop an impressive research portfolio to showcase your skills to potential employers. Additionally, you may be able to submit your final research project to a peer-reviewed journal.
- Breakthrough Price Point for a Top Master’s Degree: For 2022 entry, at a cost of £6,500/year (for Home/UK students) and £10,725/year (for Islands/Overseas students), Imperial College London’s Global MPH costs less than on-campus alternatives, as well as other top online programmes for international (non UK/European) students. Keep your job while earning the Global MPH degree, by studying online on your own schedule.
Applications for 2022 entry are open!
Application deadlines:
- Round 1: 14 January, 2022
- Round 2: 11 March, 2022
- Round 3: 4 May, 2022
- Final deadline: 4 July, 2022
The next cohort starts on 26 September, 2022.
For 2022 entry to the degree programme, there is one entry point in October 2022. You will need to apply online directly with Imperial College London by registering and applying for the programme.
If you have any questions about the admissions process or the programme, please do not hesitate to get in touch via gmph-queries@imperial.ac.uk.
You may be able to earn transferable credit towards this degree by successfully completing one or more of these participating programs
Multiple courses and specialisations from the Global MPH degree are available as open courses for you to try on Coursera before enrolling in the degree. If you complete an open course and enroll in the degree later, your work will count towards your degree.
This programme is aimed at students from a variety of different backgrounds in medicine, health policy, academic research and others representing different professional backgrounds with one common thread: a calling to help make the world healthier and safer for all.Learn more about Admissions
Study biostatistics, epidemiology and health systems, and hone your research skills by exploring issues that affect your own community. Over the two years of coursework, you complete eight core specialisations, including a research portfolio and choose four optional specialisationsLearn more about the curriculum
Graduates of the on-campus program have moved into roles in academia, government, industry and non-governmental organisations such as the Gates Foundation, the United Nations, and the World Health Organisation.Learn more about Careers
The learning experience includes group-chat/virtual live sessions and exercises with peers; interactive content consists of online assessment via quizzes, peer review; online individual/group presentations, written coursework and more.Learn more about Student Experience
Imperial is a global top ten university with a world-class reputation in science, engineering, business and medicine.Learn more about Imperial College London
If you complete an open course and enroll in the degree later, it will count towards your degree upon enrollment.Learn more how to try a course
