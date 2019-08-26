MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Drive innovation and develop an entrepreneurial mindset
Discover new business opportunities and lead innovation with an online MSc degree from HEC Paris, Europe's highest-ranked business school. This program will enable you to identify and develop innovative and high-potential commercial opportunities, and is particularly relevant for current and aspiring business leaders who aim to lead business development, drive product innovation, or launch new business ventures.
Formerly known as the Online Master’s in Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OMIE), the degree program title has been updated to MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship (MSIE) to reflect what is stated on the program diploma.
Learn how to
- Develop innovative and high-potential commercial opportunities
- Drive innovation and business development
- Create products or services in a start-up context or within an existing organization
- Apply your studies by working on a team project, mentored by leading professors and highly experienced professionals
Key Benefits
- Achieve an online degree from the #1 ranked business school in Europe (2022 Financial Times) without having to leave your home or workplace
- Network remotely with respected business people, successful entrepreneurs, and classmates
- Get team coaching from an experienced business expert
- Apply your skills to a team project designed to commercialize an idea, product, technology, or business proposition
The degree is offered twice per year with start dates in June and December.
Get a head start on your degree studies by earning a certificate from one of these participating programs.
Hear from our learners
"My project aimed at producing protein biotechnologically in order to feed the Earth’s growing population in a sustainable way."
— Efthymia L.MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship
"This is the most complete degree I’ve found on the market."
— Rahima K.MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship
"The MSIE provides me a global vision on innovation and it is compatible with my personal timetable."
— François L.MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship
About the Program
Admissions
We are looking for in-depth information about your personal motivation and skills in order to understand how this program will help advance your professional goals.Learn more about admissions
Academics
At program conclusion, successful applicants will have the decision-making skills to combine talent and capital, manage rapid growth and reduce “risk factors”. The program’s focus on innovation and entrepreneurship encourages students to explore a new way of thinking when faced with different opportunities in social ventures, governments, and life.Learn more about academics
Careers
This masters in innovation program will help you to prepare for a career in business as: An entrepreneur; A consultant in innovation management; A decision-maker for launching innovative projects and making R&D investments; A member of the executive team in a company.Learn more about careers
Student Experience
Students will work in teams over a 10-month period on an entrepreneurial project of choice, from the planning stages to successful collaboration and execution. Learners receive mentoring from experienced entrepreneurs and business leaders on a weekly basis. Successful graduates can advance their project onto its next phase by applying for seed funding from HEC Paris. This allows projects to come to fruition at HEC’s incubator, based at Station F, the world’s biggest startup campus.Learn more about student experience
About HEC Paris
Specializing in management education and research, HEC Paris offers a complete and unique range of educational programs for the leaders of tomorrow: Masters programs, Summer School, MBA, PhD, Executive MBA, TRIUM Global Executive MBA, open-enrollment and custom executive education programs.Learn more about HEC Paris
Try a Degree Course
Frequently Asked Questions
