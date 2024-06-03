Enroll by June 3, 2024
Onboarding starts June 17, 2024
4 months
8-10 hours per week
€4,000
100% online
+Live session classes
Find your own unique leadership style, and bring out the best in others
Build leadership skills with HEC Paris
#1 Business School in Europe by the Financial Times for four consecutive years.
Earn Credits towards a MSc degree from HEC Paris
If you are admitted to HEC’s MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship degree, your completed Trust Based Leadership University Certificate will count towards your degree.
Be Job-Ready
Gain career-relevant skills that attract attention from recruiters and hiring managers.
Program description
Overview
Relationships form the core of any successful project. The ability to connect people with different ideas and practices is what drives value creation in any endeavor. With relational leadership, you’ll be better equipped to meet challenges, face uncertainties, and enable businesses and social enterprises to find genuine purpose.
Using Savoir-Relier, a groundbreaking methodology based on relational leadership research, you will:
- Increase your self-awareness
- Enhance confidence and build trust in your relationships
- Gain a deeper understanding of others and their differences
- Foster engagement and nurture authenticity
- Accelerate entrepreneurial activities with responsibility and purpose
You’ll learn from real-world projects and simulation exercises designed by HEC Paris faculty. Your leadership skills will grow, with the help of graded individual feedback from the instructor and live sessions with your peers, helping you find your place in your entrepreneurial community.
Program Objectives:
- Increase self-confidence and mutual trust across boundaries (SOLO + DUO)
- Speed up the integration of different types of expertise and knowledge while under pressure (CORES)
- Enhance group sharing to face challenges and boost performance (CODEV)
- Align your personal et professional sense of purpose to drive sustainable growth (COREL)
Learning Methods:
The fully online nature of the program allows participants to acquire new knowledge and skills without having to compromise their personal and professional commitments, while benefitting from direct interactions with HEC Paris Faculty, and personalized support from an HEC Paris Program Manager and a dedicated Course Facilitator.
The learning activities combine asynchronous courses, interactive webinars facilitated by HEC Paris professors, and assistance by an experienced Course Facilitator.
Required background
You should have an undergraduate education or a professional interest in innovation and business development, whether for an entrepreneurial venture or for launching new projects within your current organization.
The language of instruction is 100% English. Thus, fluency in English (CEFR C1 level minimum) is mandatory to succeed in this program.
This program is accessible for people with disabilities. Please contact us if you have any specific requirements or to obtain the Public Accessibility Register.
Skills you will gain
- Build more meaningful relationships with others
- Overcome difficult situations with resilience
- Navigate complex systems and chains of command
- Accommodate and manage contradictory and conflicting viewpoints
- Speed up the integration of different types of expertise and knowledge while under pressure (CORES)
- Enhance group sharing to face challenges and boost performance (CODEV)
- Align your personal and professional sense of purpose to drive sustainable growth (COREL)
4 courses in this 4-month program
Course 1 of 4
Building Your Leadership Skills
Course 2 of 4
Giving Sense to Your Leadership Experience
Course 3 of 4
Leading Organizations
Course 4 of 4
Your Leadership Challenge
Earn credit towards a MSc degree from HEC Paris, offered 100% online.
Take the next step in your education to boost your career. This University Certificate is a building block that offers you a pathway to a degree while also providing job-relevant skills today.
Certificate
Trust Based Leadership University Certificate
Trust Based Leadership University Certificate Certificate Earn Credit Towards:
Instructors
Frequently asked questions
