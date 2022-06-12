HEC Paris
MasterTrack® Certificate

Innovation Management & Entrepreneurship

Gain hands-on management skills and know-how in innovation and entrepreneurship from the #1 business school in Europe.

Enroll by June 12, 2022

Classes start June 13, 2022

5 months

10-12 hours per week

$4,000

100% online

+Live session classes.

No application necessary - enroll today

#1 Business School in Europe

by the Financial Times, 2021

Accelerate your path to a MSc degree from HEC Paris

If you are admitted to the full MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship program, your MasterTrack® Certificate will count towards your degree.

Live sessions

Interact with instructors and peers to help build your professional network.

Program description

Develop an entrepreneurial mindset and drive innovation

Required background

You should have an undergraduate education or a professional interest in innovation and business development, whether for an entrepreneurial venture or for launching new projects within your current organization.

The language of instruction is 100% English. Thus, fluency in English (CEFR C1 level minimum) is mandatory to succeed in this program.

Skills you will gain

  • Product or services development
  • Business strategy formulation
  • Business strategy implementation
  • Strategic management of a start-up or innovative project
  • Business modelling
  • Social entrepreneurship
  • Pitch development
  • Marketing and social media strategy implementation

Overview

This online certificate program equips busy executives and entrepreneurs with the know-how and practical skills they need to find creative solutions to innovation challenges.

It will help you develop an entrepreneurial mindset and capitalize on your strengths to create a new business venture or an intrapreneurial project in your current organization.

You’ll learn to seize new opportunities, drive innovation, and design and implement a strategy. You’ll also discover how to develop appropriate social media and marketing approaches.

By committing to 10-12 hours of online study per week for five months, you can obtain the Innovation and Entrepreneurship MasterTrack® Certificate. You’ll also earn credits toward the MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship (MSIE).

5 courses in this 5-month program

Course 1 of 5

Course 2 of 5

Course 3 of 5

Course 4 of 5

Course 5 of 5

Earn credit toward a MSc degree from HEC Paris, offered 100% online.

Take the next step in your education to boost your career. This MasterTrack® Certificate is a building block that offers you a pathway to a degree while also providing job-relevant skills today.

HEC Paris

MasterTrack® Certificate

Innovation Management & Entrepreneurship

Innovation Management & Entrepreneurship MasterTrack® Certificate Earn credit towards:

HEC Paris
If you apply and gain admission to HEC Paris’ 100% online MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, credits earned from this program will carry over as you pursue your full degree. If you do not opt to continue learning, you still receive an official certificate for completing this program.

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

Questions? Contact an enrollment coach at HECParis@coursera.org.

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the MasterTrack® Certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a MasterTrack® Certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full MSc program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

