Overview
This online certificate program equips busy executives and entrepreneurs with the know-how and practical skills they need to find creative solutions to innovation challenges.
It will help you develop an entrepreneurial mindset and capitalize on your strengths to create a new business venture or an intrapreneurial project in your current organization.
You’ll learn to seize new opportunities, drive innovation, and design and implement a strategy. You’ll also discover how to develop appropriate social media and marketing approaches.
By committing to 10-12 hours of online study per week for five months, you can obtain the Innovation and Entrepreneurship MasterTrack® Certificate. You’ll also earn credits toward the MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship (MSIE).