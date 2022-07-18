HEC Paris
MasterTrack® Certificate

Leading Innovation With Creativity

Learn how to incorporate design thinking and creativity into your everyday business practices and drive innovation at all stages of growth

Recruitment opens soon

Classes start July 18, 2022

5-6 months

6-8 hours per week

$4,000

Flexible payment options available.

100% online

+Live session classes.

No application necessary!

Program description

Develop an entrepreneurial mindset and drive innovation

Required background

The program is ideal for:

  • Professionals in charge of, or interested in, innovation and business development.
  • Entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs.
  • Executives who want to boost the performance of their teams and organization by adopting a creative approach to leadership.

Skills you will gain

  • design thinking
  • innovation leadership
  • creative problem solving
  • leadership skills

Overview

In this program, you’ll develop a personal toolbox and leadership framework to foster creativity in your organization and build the workplace skills necessary to manage teams, projects, and organizations more effectively.

You’ll learn to incorporate design thinking and creativity into your everyday business practices and how to drive innovation at any stage of business growth—from developing an idea to leading a company.

  • Develop a toolbox to solve the challenges entrepreneurs face when managing people, designing structures, building culture, and achieving growth in their firms.
  • Develop team leadership skills and learn to encourage positive workplace relationships that can serve to overcome differences of opinion and unite diverse perspectives.
  • Discover a systematic approach to unlock creative insights and develop innovative solutions.

This MasterTrack™ Certificate Program is part of the HEC Paris MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Earn credit towards a MSc degree from HEC Paris, offered 100% online.

Take the next step in your education to boost your career. This MasterTrack® Certificate is a building block that offers you a pathway to a degree while also providing job-relevant skills today.

Leading Innovation With Creativity

Leading Innovation With Creativity MasterTrack® Certificate Earn Credit Towards:
HEC Paris

HEC Paris
If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning. Each MasterTrack Certificate can be taken as a standalone program, and each is also stackable with the rest of the courses of the MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Instructors

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the MasterTrack® Certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a MasterTrack® Certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full Master’s program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

