Overview
In this program, you’ll develop a personal toolbox and leadership framework to foster creativity in your organization and build the workplace skills necessary to manage teams, projects, and organizations more effectively.
You’ll learn to incorporate design thinking and creativity into your everyday business practices and how to drive innovation at any stage of business growth—from developing an idea to leading a company.
- Develop a toolbox to solve the challenges entrepreneurs face when managing people, designing structures, building culture, and achieving growth in their firms.
- Develop team leadership skills and learn to encourage positive workplace relationships that can serve to overcome differences of opinion and unite diverse perspectives.
- Discover a systematic approach to unlock creative insights and develop innovative solutions.
This MasterTrack™ Certificate Program is part of the HEC Paris MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.