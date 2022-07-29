Online Bachelor's Degree Programs
Top bachelor's degrees, designed to fit your life.
Receiving a bachelor's degree can open a path to a career in many fields. You can find affordable online bachelor's degrees from top universities offered on Coursera.
There are several benefits to getting a bachelor’s degree. These include a higher potential income, increased job prospects, and new and enriching life experiences. If you’ve been working for a while, a bachelor’s degree may also help you launch a new career or advance in your current one. Obtaining a bachelor’s can be the first step to getting a higher academic degree, like a master’s or a doctorate.
What is a Bachelor’s Degree?
A bachelor’s degree is an undergraduate degree in which students study a subject of their choice at an academic institution, and is commonly known as a college degree. (Learn more about common types of Bachelor's Degrees)
Here are some jobs that typically require a bachelor’s degree and are expected to grow rapidly in the next ten years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:
- Software developers
- Registered nurses
- Financial managers
- Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors
- Project management specialists
- Market research analysts and marketing specialists
- Medical and health service managers
Mary-Brenda A.
University of London Bachelor of Science in Computer Science Student
Top Quality Learning
We partner with leading universities to deliver the world's best online bachelor's degree programs.
You don't need to quit your job or move to a new city to earn a top university degree. Learn from the same professors and graduate with a high-value credential from the same university. Choose an online bachelor’s degree from an in-demand field.
Affordable Pricing
Earn a high-stature degree for much less than similar on-campus programs.
We partner with top universities to create affordable learning programs that make bachelor's degrees more accessible for everyone. With tuition well below most on-campus degree programs, online bachelor's degrees on Coursera are designed to allow students to invest in their education and increase their earning potential post-graduation. Financial aid is available for qualified students.
Modular and Stackable
Try your first course risk-free & start working towards your degree today.
Courses, Specializations, or MasterTrack Certificates that are part of degrees allow you to start learning right away, so you can make progress on your own schedule. If you are admitted to the full program, your completed courses count towards your degree learning.
Interactive & Engaging
Benefit from team-based learning and live expert instruction.
Online bachelor's degrees on Coursera are powered by technology that helps you spark meaningful connections with faculty and your peers. Throughout the program, you may attend online lectures from anywhere and interact directly with professors and classmates. On every step of your learning journey, you’ll have access to a dedicated online student support team. Get help to resolve sticking points so you can master new concepts and skills.
What students and faculty say
"The program was an opportunity for me to enhance my capacity to be a problem solver on a global scale."Mary-Brenda A., UofL BSc CS student
Led by the same top-ranked professors that lecture on campus
Instructor Spotlight
Marco Gillies, University of London
Dr. Marco Gillies is a Senior Lecturer in Computing at Goldsmiths, University of London. He is an expert on computer graphics, animation and new forms of interaction. He teaches on the BSc Computer Science and MA/MSc Virtual And Augmented Reality.
Frequently Asked Questions
A bachelor’s degree is an undergraduate degree in which students study a subject of their choice at an academic institution, and is commonly known as a college degree.
There are several benefits to getting a bachelor’s degree. These include a higher potential income, increased job prospects, and new and enriching life experiences. If you’ve been working for a while, a bachelor’s degree may also help you launch a new career or advance in your current one. Learn more about Bachelor's Degrees.
The cost of a bachelor’s degree depends on several factors, like whether the program is part of a public or private institution, in-state or out-of-state, online or in-person, and whether or not you get financial aid. Keep in mind tuition is separate from other living expenses, like housing and transportation.