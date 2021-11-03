How to Get a Bachelor's Degree

A bachelor's degree takes about four years for full-time students to complete, but there are ways you may be able speed up the process.
Earning a bachelor’s degree means committing to a four-year educational plan (for full-time students) that involves completing coursework and earning a minimum grade point average (GPA) set by the college or university you attend. But there are a number of options that may accelerate that timeline and workload.
Let’s review what it takes to get a bachelor’s degree, and ways you may be able to speed up the process.
The requirements for earning a bachelor’s degree differ by college and institution. But typically, you will need to:
Complete at least 120 credit hours of lower-level (general education) and upper-level (major) coursework
Earn a minimum cumulative GPA, as established by the college or university
Finish all coursework within a set time period, usually seven to eight years, though most students finish within four to five years
Did you know? For the majority of colleges and institutions, a minimum cumulative GPA is usually 2.0.
Some colleges and institutions may also require:
Continuous enrollment: You must remain enrolled non-stop at a degree-granting institution. If you require significant time off from your coursework, you’ll likely need to apply for a leave of absence, otherwise you’ll need to re-apply for admission when you’re ready to start again.
Residency: You must either live in the state where the institution is located for a set period of time (generally two years) or complete a certain number of credits from the specific institution.
Foreign language: You must complete a certain number of credit hours of a foreign language or fulfill the requirement in another approved way.
Tip: In order to understand any specialty requirements outside of coursework and GPA, it’s a good idea to search for your institution and either “graduate requirements” or “degree requirements” before applying.
In the four years that it typically takes to finish a bachelor’s degree, you’ll complete coursework that lays a strong liberal arts foundation and exposes you to a specific subject of your choice (known as a major). Combined, those courses should total at least 120 credit hours, though each institution’s requirements may be different.
During the first two years of undergraduate study, you’ll take general education courses—sometimes called core curriculum. These courses generally include introductory subjects in composition, science, and math, as well as electives that offer you a chance to explore or build on your interests.
As an undergraduate student, you’ll be asked to declare a major—or concentration. Some institutions require you to declare a major as soon as you enroll, while others expect you to do it during the end of your second year or around the time you finish your gen ed requirements.
The number of required courses you’ll be expected to complete for your major differs by department, but on average you can expect to take around 30 to 40 credit hours. If you’re considering different programs, make sure to investigate what their requirements are, so you have a clear idea about what it will take to finish.
Read more: What Should I Major In? 5 Things to Evaluate
Depending on your institution, you may choose to complete a minor. While not always required, doing so is a way to gain knowledge about a subject area complementary to your major. If you choose to complete a minor, you will likely be expected to complete 18 credit hours in the chosen field.
Getting to 120 credit hours takes time, but there are ways to increase how quickly you complete your coursework and earn your degree. Here are a few ways you might be able to complete a bachelor's degree in less time.
You may be able to transfer certain credits, applying them to your coursework and reducing the length of time it takes to earn your bachelor’s. Freshmen students may be able to apply their advanced placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate® (IB) courses toward credit, if they’ve successfully passed the corresponding exams. Returning or professional students may be able transfer previously earned college credits, including an associate’s degree.
It’s important to note that many on-campus colleges and universities require transfer students to complete a set number of semesters or credit hours at their new institution in order to qualify for graduation, though the exact number varies. Make sure to research any restrictions that may apply to your status as a transfer student.
Read more: Do College Credits Expire?
The College Board offers the College-Level Examination Program (CLEP) in 34 introductory college courses, including introduction to psychology, financial accounting, biology, composition, and more.
Instead of taking a semester-long course, you can register and pay a fee of $89 USD to take an exam that certifies your knowledge in a subject and may be used toward college credit. It’s best to double check whether your school accepts CLEP tests before signing up for that option.
While students who attend an on-campus institution are traditionally required to enroll in classes during the fall and spring semester, summer semesters are an opportunity to take additional classes that go toward total coursework.
Summer semester courses may not be as plentiful compared to other semesters, but taking one or two each summer can speed up the amount of time it takes you to graduate.
Many colleges and universities, especially those that work with professional or returning students, exchange work experience for college credit. You can submit a professional portfolio for credit for prior learning (CPL) or a prior learning assessment (PLA).
Your experience won’t make up for all of the coursework you need to complete, but if a college or university grants CPL or offers PLA, you may be able to earn up to 30 credits.
Online bachelor’s degrees have become an increasingly popular alternative to on-campus degrees, especially among professional and returning students. In fact, many of the same renowned brick and mortar institutions have online degree options.
While it may take the same length of time to complete an online degree as an on-campus degree, there are several other benefits that factor into earning a bachelor’s degree online.
Attending an on-campus institution will mean taking at least some of your classes in-person. Taking classes from home around your work schedule or other obligations can provide greater flexibility. Many online degree programs also feature part-time and full-time degree options, so you can complete the required coursework at a pace that best suits you.
The total cost of an online bachelor’s degree ranges from $38,496 (in-state) for public institutions to $60,593 for private institutions [1]. Compare that to the average total cost of attending an on-campus public institution, $73,532, according to NCES data from 2018-2019 [2]. That cost increases to $189,676 at private institutions.
Because you don’t need to live in the same state as the college or institution offering your online degree, there’s no residency requirement to fulfill, which means no relocation or commuting costs.
Explore online bachelor’s degrees from Illinois, University of Arizona, and University of London, all available on Coursera.
A bachelor’s degree can advance your education, deepening your knowledge about a subject, and potentially lead to more career opportunities. It can also amplify your earning potential. Employees with a bachelor’s degree earned a median salary of $78,020 USD in 2020 compared to employees with a high school diploma, who earned $39,070 USD [3].
A bachelor’s degree has the potential to broaden the types of jobs you qualify for, and open up new possibilities. A study conducted by Georgetown University found that 65 percent of all jobs available in the US now require a college degree [4].
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics [5], entry-level jobs that tend to require a bachelor’s degree include:
Civil engineer
Computer systems analyst
Financial analyst
Human resource specialist
Marketing specialist
Public relations specialist
Social worker
Earning a bachelor’s degree has also been found to lead to lower unemployment [6]. Thanks to the foundational classes all undergraduate students must take, a bachelor’s degree can also help amplify your communication skills and analytical skills, which are two key transferable skills that may help prepare you for career changes.
Whether you’re looking ahead to the next phase of your education, or you’re considering going back to school to broaden or change career paths, getting a bachelor’s degree can be a lucrative investment. As you’re reviewing your options, explore online bachelor’s degrees in high-demand subjects like data science, management, public health, and marketing on Coursera.
If you’d like more information about what an undergraduate education entails, consider enrolling in the University of Washington’s course Understanding College and College Life, which goes over what faculty expect from undergraduate students, study habit tips, how to choose a major, and more.
A bachelor’s degree takes, on average, four years of full-time study to complete. If, however, you have earned prior college credit or an associate’s degree, you may be able to complete a bachelor’s degree much more quickly, though it will depend on how many of your credits transfer to your new institution.
There are many factors that determine how easy or difficult a bachelor's degree is to earn, like your previous experience, the major you choose, your individual strengths and learning styles, and even your personal obligations.
Earning a degree may sometimes feel like a challenge, but those hurdles can pay off.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only.