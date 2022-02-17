What Is Asynchronous Learning?

Asynchronous learning means that learning takes place at all different times for students enrolled in a course.
Asynchronous learning is any type of learning that you undertake on your own schedule and which does not require consistent real-time interactions with an instructor. It differs from synchronous learning, which can be done online or in-person, and typically requires you and your classmates to attend scheduled classes with your instructor.
There are many benefits to asynchronous learning. Let's take a closer look at this learning structure so you can better understand whether it’s the right choice for your education.
When used in an educational context, asynchronous learning refers to courses where students access course materials—lectures, readings, and assignments—on their own time. Learning, in other words, takes place at all different times for students enrolled in a course, because there’s no set class time.
Asynchronous learning can include:
Watching pre-recorded lectures
Undertaking independent research and writing projects
Participating in an online discussion forum
Watching online videos and taking a quiz to evaluate your understanding
Completing a guided project
Emailing with classmates when completing a team project
An in-person instructor may use elements of asynchronous learning to supplement a synchronous class. For example, they may choose to move one lesson online and have students complete it on their own time. But typically asynchronous learning refers to online courses designed so students can learn on their own time.
When you take a course online, it will either be structured synchronously or asynchronously. You likely won’t have a choice because your college or university will determine how it's taught, though your online degree program should clarify which structure to expect.
There are different asynchronous models. If your courses are offered through a college or university, you may have an assigned instructor who is available to grade your assignments and answer your questions. Your courses will also likely follow the school’s semester or quarter system, where assignments have various due dates or follow an overall timeline. In that case, you can learn at your own pace but within a set timeframe.
However, some online courses have an instructor who has prepared all materials but who does not oversee the course each time it’s offered. Instead, you’ll likely be expected to watch video lectures that require you to pass quizzes or tests in order to advance—without direct feedback. You may have more time to complete your work in some instances, or have the option to extend your deadlines if you need more time.
An online synchronous course means that you will likely meet for class using video conferencing software. You and your peers will learn from your instructor in real-time, but that learning primarily takes place virtually.
Asynchronous learning typically involves a course or program with an instructor, even if you don’t meet with that person in real-time. Self-taught programs, like tutorials or learning software, that do not involve an instructor are generally not considered asynchronous because you often determine what you will complete without more formal guidance.
Asynchronous learning has gained a lot of popularity since the pandemic moved a good deal of education online. There are many benefits associated with learning asynchronously—let’s go over a few of them:
Flexibility: Because there are no set classes to attend, you can work on your studies in between your other obligations.
Self-paced: Oftentimes, you can learn at your own pace, taking your time to fully grasp new concepts and become more familiar with key lessons.
Review: You can return to past lessons or lectures to review something you might have missed.
Skills development: Learning on your own schedule and at your own pace often requires a certain amount of drive and dedication. Learning with this structure often means you get the opportunity to refine valuable workplace skills, such as time management, attention to detail, and problem-solving.
Learn more: 10 Surprising Benefits of Online Learning
With the growing number of degrees available online, there are more opportunities than ever before to learn asynchronously. But determining whether you should enroll in an online program that features asynchronous or synchronous learning is an important question. A 2021 study found that students still largely preferred synchronous learning for socialization, but asynchronous learning can still foster a community through discussion posts and peer interaction [1].
Think about your overall goals and which type of learning might help you best accomplish them. For example, if you’re working full-time and you’d like to keep developing your professional experience while you pursue higher education, then asynchronous learning may be best for you. But if you know you do better when you have set class meetings and can engage in a real-time lecture then synchronous learning may be better for you.
It helps to understand how you best learn in order to determine which online structure will suit your needs—and help you achieve your larger goals.
One way to figure out how you respond to asynchronous learning is to give it a try through a sample course. You can explore a number of free online courses through Coursera, studying business, data science, health, languages, and more. Enroll in one today to see how you enjoy the flexible schedule and self-paced learning.
