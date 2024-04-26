Degree Advice

Find answers to common questions on entrance exams, college applications, financial aid, success in college, and degree alternatives.

[Featured image] College student studying
Jobs to Pay for College: 2024 Guide

When you’re looking for a job to pay for college, consider working for a company that offers financial aid to help pay tuition. Learn about finding summer jobs to pay for college and earning your degree while working for a company you love.

February 3, 2022

[Featuerd image] An aspiring business school student checks his GMAT score on his phone outside a university building.
What Is a Good GMAT Score? Finding Your Goal Score in 2024

A good GMAT score is one that helps you reach your academic goals. Learn how to find the target score that's right for you.

December 20, 2021

[Featured image] A high school student takes notes on how to apply for college in a notebook
Applying to College: Your Step-by-Step Guide

Applying to college typically involves taking standardized tests, writing personal statements, collecting letters of recommendation, and filling out applications.

October 11, 2021

[Featured Image] A woman sitting at a laptop learns how to list her unfinished degree on her resume.

How to List an Unfinished Degree on Your Resume

When you’re working on a college degree or withdrew before graduating, you may wonder how to list an unfinished degree in the resume education section. Learn more about how to handle this situation to optimize your resume.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] An IT specialist without a degree chats virtually with a customer from her office.

How to Become an IT Specialist without a Degree

It's possible to become an IT specialist without a degree by following our seven helpful steps. Find out how.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A data scientist wearing glasses and a striped shirt working in front of several computer monitors.

How to Become an Data Scientist Without a Degree

Learn about how to become a data scientist without a degree, including ways to develop the necessary skills and other important steps to take.

April 2, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A young web developer sitting in front of a computer and discussing their coding with a coworker.

How to Become a Web Developer Without a Degree

Learn about how to become a web developer without a degree, including the different types of web development jobs, skill requirements, and steps to follow to reach your career goals.

April 2, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Coworkers use their cybersecurity skills to assess threats while reviewing information on a clipboard in an office’s technology room.

How to Get Into Cybersecurity Without a Degree

With soaring demand for skilled professionals, cybersecurity is a growing area of employment. Find out how you can find a role without a degree.

April 2, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A student studies for his master's degree despite his low GPA.

Can I Get a Master's Degree With a Low GPA?

Getting a master's degree with a low GPA is possible for almost everyone. You may have to do a little extra work, but with persistence, you can reach your goals. This guide explains what you can do.

April 2, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A young, happy college graduate sitting in her living room reading her college transcripts.

How to Get College Transcripts and Why You Might Need Them

When you need to show someone proof of your college career, getting your transcripts is a must. Explore how to get college transcripts, why you may need to do so, the purpose of this document, and the steps you can take to obtain it.

April 1, 2024

Article

[Featured image] A woman is looking at papers contemplating if she needs an associate degree to get a bachelor's.

Do I Need An Associate Degree to Get a Bachelor's?

Learn more about getting an associate degree and how to decide if it is the right choice for you.

March 29, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A group of college students pose for a picture at graduation after earning their bachelor's degrees.

What Comes after a Bachelor’s Degree: 11 Options after Graduation

When you finish college, you have many options when it comes to your next steps, but that can also feel overwhelming. If you're wondering what comes after a bachelor's degree, this guide will provide you with 12 traditional and unique ideas.

March 20, 2024

Article

Earning your degree is a big commitment, but it can also yield big rewards. As you consider the next step in your higher education, bookmark these resources and guides for each step along the way. Explore advice and information on:

  • Entrance exams

  • College applications

  • Financial aid

  • Success in college

  • Degree alternatives

