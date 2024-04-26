This depends on the courses you took and the bachelor’s program you’re transferring into. Universities will generally evaluate your courses and decide if they’re transferable or not. Thanks to accreditation, some community colleges may have agreements with universities that will guarantee that some of your credits will transfer (if the requirements are met).

To make sure you maximize your transferable credits, talk to your academic advisor at your community college, and reach out to an admissions officer at the university you want to transfer to. ‎