Earning your degree is a big commitment, but it can also yield big rewards. As you consider the next step in your higher education, bookmark these resources and guides for each step along the way. Explore advice and information on:
Entrance exams
College applications
Financial aid
Success in college
Degree alternatives
Frequently asked questions (FAQ)
Many business programs require the completion of specific college courses before you can declare a business major. These usually consist of basic math courses and entry level business courses like Introduction to Financial Accounting and Principles of Management. Typically, you'll also be required to pass these classes with a grade of C or better.
In most cases yes, though there are some exceptions. Some programs also allow you to begin your master’s coursework while still earning your bachelor’s degree.
In general, master’s degree coursework is more challenging than that of a bachelor’s degree. But it also builds upon your previous academic and career experience.
This depends on the courses you took and the bachelor’s program you’re transferring into. Universities will generally evaluate your courses and decide if they’re transferable or not. Thanks to accreditation, some community colleges may have agreements with universities that will guarantee that some of your credits will transfer (if the requirements are met).
To make sure you maximize your transferable credits, talk to your academic advisor at your community college, and reach out to an admissions officer at the university you want to transfer to.