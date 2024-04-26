Degrees by Topic

The ideal topic for your degree should align with your passions, strengths, career goals, and the current and future needs of the job market. Find the right degree program for you with this collection of resources.

[Featured image] A woman in glasses and a striped shirt sits in front of a compute searching for business degree jobs while writing on a notepad.
10 In-Demand Jobs You Can Get with a Business Degree (2024)

See how you can elevate your career with a degree in business.

December 11, 2020

[Featured Image] A person looks at their tablet with computers surrounding them.
What Is a Computer Science Degree?

Prepare for a variety of tech careers across many industries with a computer science degree. Read on to explore whether a CS degree is right for you.

January 14, 2022

[Featured image] A team of UX designers work on app wireframes at a table in a brightly lit office.
What Degree Do I Need to Become a UX Designer?

Set yourself up for success in UX with the right degree or certification.

June 24, 2021

[Featured Image] A woman sits in her kitchen and uses her laptop to research whether she should earn IT certifications or a degree for her career path.

IT Certifications vs. Degree: Which Is Right for You?

Find out whether you need a degree or certifications to access jobs in the IT sector.

April 5, 2024

[Featured Image] A business owner works in her shop after earning her degree.

What Degree Do You Need to Own a Business?

Does owning a business require traveling down a set path? If you want to become an entrepreneur, you may wonder if you need a college degree and, if so, which one. Explore the various paths open to you for becoming a business owner.

March 18, 2024

[Featured image] A female trainee pilot listens to her instructor during flight training inside an airplane.

Do You Need a College Degree to Be Successful?

Discover how you can have a successful career without a college degree.

March 13, 2024

[Featured Image] A therapist talks with a patient after earning his degree.

What Degree Do You Need to Be a Therapist?

What degree do you need to be a therapist? The answer to that question depends on the type of work you want to do. Learn more about what you have to do to become a therapist or counselor.

March 6, 2024

[Featured Image] A teacher writes on the whiteboard in her classroom after earning her degree.

What Degree Do You Need To Be a Teacher?

What degree do you need to be a teacher? Learn more about the general requirements to be a teacher and what you can study to prepare for a career in education.

March 6, 2024

[Featured image] A person sits in an office space using their laptop.

Your Guide to the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) Degree

If you’ve already earned some college credit or military credit, then completing your bachelor’s degree with the BAAS may be right for you.

February 26, 2024

[Feature image] CU Boulder's ME-EM faculty director Christy Bozic's professional headshot.

CU Boulder ME-EM Faculty Director Christy Bozic on the Importance of Leadership Skills in Tech

Bozic teaches the project management courses in the University of Colorado Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management degree, available on Coursera.

December 20, 2023

[Featured image] University of Colorado Boulder professor Sriram Sankaranarayanan.

The Ultimate Course on Problem-Solving: Professor Sriram Sankaranarayanan Talks Algorithms

The University of Colorado Boulder faculty member teaches the Foundations of Data Structures and Algorithms specialization, which serves as a performance-based pathway into either the computer science or data science master’s program.

November 10, 2023

[Featured Image] Two students earning a computer science degree are sitting together and studying while looking at their computers.

Is a Computer Science Degree Worth It?

Let’s take a closer look at what a CS degree can mean for your career path, salary, and skills development.

November 1, 2023

[Featured Image] A graduate student earning a master's in IT management is studying at her desk and looking at her computer.

Master’s in IT Management: 2024 Degree Guide

We’ll outline what you can expect from an advanced IT degree, including common coursework, tuition, and the type of jobs associated with these programs.

October 23, 2023

[Featured image] Brendan McKiernan stands smiling in front of a classroom whiteboard.

Meet the Statistics Teacher Who's Going Back to School for Data Science

Earning an advanced degree can be a valuable way to transition careers. Learn more about high school stats teacher Brendan McKiernan’s decision to go back to school.

October 10, 2023

[Featured image] A young Asian man in a checkered shirt sits in front of a desktop computer and a laptop computer.

Requirements for a Master's in Computer Science

Learn more about the type of coursework and other requirements you'll need to fulfill to graduate with your master's degree in computer science.

October 4, 2023

Deciding on a topic for your degree can be an exciting moment along your learning journey, but the choice can also feel overwhelming given the number of subjects available to study. While it's becoming increasingly common to choose a degree topic based on the career options you'll have after graduation, that's only one factor. Many students pursue their passion, develop their interests, or follow their values, knowing that they're building useful skills to help them pursue a range of opportunities. Some popular degree topics include:

  • Business degrees

  • Health degrees

  • Computer science degrees

  • Data science degrees

  • IT degrees

  • Humanities and liberal arts degrees

