10 In-Demand Jobs You Can Get with a Business Degree (2024)
See how you can elevate your career with a degree in business.
December 11, 2020
Article
The ideal topic for your degree should align with your passions, strengths, career goals, and the current and future needs of the job market. Find the right degree program for you with this collection of resources.
See how you can elevate your career with a degree in business.
December 11, 2020
Article
Prepare for a variety of tech careers across many industries with a computer science degree. Read on to explore whether a CS degree is right for you.
January 14, 2022
Article
Find out whether you need a degree or certifications to access jobs in the IT sector.
April 5, 2024
Article
Does owning a business require traveling down a set path? If you want to become an entrepreneur, you may wonder if you need a college degree and, if so, which one. Explore the various paths open to you for becoming a business owner.
March 18, 2024
Article
Find out whether you need a degree or certifications to access jobs in the IT sector.
April 5, 2024
Article
These courses may be eligible for degree credit
What degree do you need to be a therapist? The answer to that question depends on the type of work you want to do. Learn more about what you have to do to become a therapist or counselor.
March 6, 2024
Article
What degree do you need to be a teacher? Learn more about the general requirements to be a teacher and what you can study to prepare for a career in education.
March 6, 2024
Article
If you’ve already earned some college credit or military credit, then completing your bachelor’s degree with the BAAS may be right for you.
February 26, 2024
Article
Bozic teaches the project management courses in the University of Colorado Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management degree, available on Coursera.
December 20, 2023
Article
The University of Colorado Boulder faculty member teaches the Foundations of Data Structures and Algorithms specialization, which serves as a performance-based pathway into either the computer science or data science master’s program.
November 10, 2023
Article
Let’s take a closer look at what a CS degree can mean for your career path, salary, and skills development.
November 1, 2023
Article
We’ll outline what you can expect from an advanced IT degree, including common coursework, tuition, and the type of jobs associated with these programs.
October 23, 2023
Article
Earning an advanced degree can be a valuable way to transition careers. Learn more about high school stats teacher Brendan McKiernan’s decision to go back to school.
October 10, 2023
Article
Discover how you can have a successful career without a college degree.
March 13, 2024
Article
What degree do you need to be a therapist? The answer to that question depends on the type of work you want to do. Learn more about what you have to do to become a therapist or counselor.
March 6, 2024
Article
What degree do you need to be a teacher? Learn more about the general requirements to be a teacher and what you can study to prepare for a career in education.
March 6, 2024
Article
If you’ve already earned some college credit or military credit, then completing your bachelor’s degree with the BAAS may be right for you.
February 26, 2024
Article
Bozic teaches the project management courses in the University of Colorado Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management degree, available on Coursera.
December 20, 2023
Article
The University of Colorado Boulder faculty member teaches the Foundations of Data Structures and Algorithms specialization, which serves as a performance-based pathway into either the computer science or data science master’s program.
November 10, 2023
Article
Let’s take a closer look at what a CS degree can mean for your career path, salary, and skills development.
November 1, 2023
Article
We’ll outline what you can expect from an advanced IT degree, including common coursework, tuition, and the type of jobs associated with these programs.
October 23, 2023
Article
Earning an advanced degree can be a valuable way to transition careers. Learn more about high school stats teacher Brendan McKiernan’s decision to go back to school.
October 10, 2023
Article
Deciding on a topic for your degree can be an exciting moment along your learning journey, but the choice can also feel overwhelming given the number of subjects available to study. While it's becoming increasingly common to choose a degree topic based on the career options you'll have after graduation, that's only one factor. Many students pursue their passion, develop their interests, or follow their values, knowing that they're building useful skills to help them pursue a range of opportunities. Some popular degree topics include:
Business degrees
Health degrees
Computer science degrees
Data science degrees
IT degrees
Humanities and liberal arts degrees
Earning a computer science degree opens up numerous career opportunities. Studying computer science could lead to a career in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, robotics, computer forensics, ethical hacking, video game design, health informatics, internet of things (IoT), or user experience (UX) design, among others. Read more about these and other possible computer science career paths.
As you begin a career in cybersecurity, you’ll find a variety of different roles and specializations to pursue. Earning a degree in cybersecurity could be a step toward career opportunities like:
Accounting jobs are projected to grow 10 percent by 2026, with opportunities in auditing, management, data analytics, and finance. For more information, take a look at this blog post on what you can do with an accounting degree.
The average salary of a business degree holder depends on the level of education and the area of concentration. In general, a person with a degree will typically earn more than a person with only a college education, and a person with a master’s degree will typically earn more than a person with an undergraduate degree.