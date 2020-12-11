10 In-Demand Jobs You Can Get with a Business Degree (2022)

See how you can elevate your career with a degree in business.
Of all bachelor’s and master’s degrees conferred in the 2017-18 academic year, the greatest number were conferred in business [1]. You can apply the skills you develop while earning a business degree in many industries. Whether you’re just graduating or looking to pivot to a new career in business, consider these quickly growing (and high-paying) jobs you can potentially get with a business degree.
We’ve combed through the latest occupational outlook data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify 10 fast-growing jobs you can potentially get with a business degree. Learn more about each role—job description, salary, career outlook, and requirements—to help you decide if a career option for business graduates is right for you.
Median annual salary (BLS.gov): $104,280
Job outlook (projected growth from 2020-2030): 32%
As a medical or health service manager you work behind the scenes at a hospital, doctor’s office, or other care facility to keep it running safely and efficiently. You manage many operational duties of a health care facility—tasks that might include:
Training and recruiting hospital staff
Managing digital health care records
Creating schedules for health care providers
Communicating with health insurance representatives
This role might be a good fit if: You pay attention to detail. You’re interested in the health care sector but want to avoid the biological elements of direct patient care.
How to get the job: Most entry-level medical and health services management jobs require a bachelor’s degree in a field like management, business administration, health care administration, nursing, or public health. Earning a graduate degree, such as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) or a Master of Health Administration (MHA), might help you advance your career to executive positions and grow your earning potential.
Median annual salary (BLS.gov): $103,590
Job outlook (projected growth from 2020-2030): 33%
As an information security analyst you play a key role in protecting an organization’s computer networks and systems. You serve as the gatekeeper for information systems—and help safeguard a company’s reputation—by:
Identifying weaknesses in network security
Planning and implementing security protocols and systems
Responding to breaches and cyberattacks
Training users to navigate new systems
This role might be a good fit if: You like to understand how things work, tend to think ahead, and thrive off a challenge.
How to get the job: While most security analysts have a computer-related bachelor’s degree, some companies prefer applicants with a masters of business administration (MBA) in information systems as well. This degree typically includes both business and computer-related coursework. As you expand your skill set, you may be able to advance to positions like chief security officer or IT project manager.
Median annual salary (BLS.gov): $86,200
Job outlook (projected growth from 2020-2030): 25%
As an operations research analyst you leverage your critical thinking skills to help organizations operate efficiently and effectively. You take raw data and transform it into actionable insights using data mining, statistical analysis, and mathematical modeling. Some common tasks include:
Collecting and analyzing large data sets
Developing mathematical models to solve problems
Testing and validating models to ensure accuracy
Advising leadership teams on business solutions
This role might be a good fit if: You love the problem-solving power of mathematics. You’re an analytical thinker who approaches problems with a methodical, logical approach.
How to get the job: Operations research analysis sits at the confluence of business and mathematics. A bachelor’s or master’s degree in fields like business, management science, operations research, or analytics is a valuable asset. Further elevate your resume by gaining experience with SQL or machine learning.
Median annual salary (BLS.gov): $65,810
Job outlook (projected growth from 2020-2030): 22%
As a market research analyst it’s your job to study the marketplace. You determine your company’s position versus competitors and help research market products and services. As the consumer marketplace continues to evolve, you are always looking for new ways to engage and delight customers by:
Monitoring and predicting sales trends
Researching consumers, competitors, and products
Developing new ways to gather meaningful consumer data
Presenting actionable insights in a simple, visually appealing way
This role might be a good fit if: You’re analytical and creative. You can take raw data and use it to tell a persuasive story.
How to get the job: While strong math and analytical skills are essential in this role, the communication and problem-solving skills you’ll learn through a business degree are equally important. Consider a bachelor’s degree in market research, business administration, communications, or statistics. You can also advance your career by earning an MBA or a Professional Researcher Certification (PRC) from the Marketing Research Association.
Median annual salary (BLS.gov): $134,180
Job outlook (projected growth from 2020-2030): 17%
As a financial manager you are responsible for the overall financial health of an organization. You help your organization achieve its short and long-term financial goals by:
Producing financial reports and forecasts
Directing investment activities
Analyzing market trends for opportunities
Developing plans for long-term financial goals
Assisting management in financial decisions
This role might be a good fit if: You’re inquisitive, self-motivated, and enjoy teaching others. You see every problem as an opportunity to do better.
How to get the job: Most financial management positions require a bachelor’s or master’s degree in a business-related field like finance, accounting, economics, or business administration. Earning an advanced degree or a professional certification, like the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) certification, can open up opportunities for advancement to potentially become a chief financial officer.
Median Annual Salary (BLS.gov): $59,610
Job Outlook (projected growth from 2020-2030): 16%
As a fundraiser you might work in the political or not-for-profit sectors to raise money for an organization. This may sound simple, but fundraising extends beyond just asking for money. You achieve this goal by:
Analyzing what’s important to potential donors
Crafting strong and compelling messages
Organizing campaigns and events to bring in donations
Maintaining donor information records
Training volunteers in fundraising best practices
This role might be a good fit if: You’re passionate about a cause and want to apply your leadership and communication skills to furthering that mission.
How to get the job: While fundraisers come from a range of academic backgrounds, some have a bachelor’s degree in a field like business, communications, or public relations. You may start off in a volunteer fundraiser position, earning valuable work experience that can help you progress into a paid position. Once you’ve gained some experience, you can earn your Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) credential.
Median annual salary (BLS.gov): $87,660
Job outlook (projected growth from 2020-2030): 14%
As a management analyst, sometimes called a management consultant, you help organizations become more profitable by finding ways to reduce cost and boost revenue. You likely work as a consultant meeting with various client companies and:
Interviewing and observing on-site to evaluate company performance
Examining financial data and employment reports
Recommending organizational changes and new procedures
Training workers in newly implemented strategies
This role might be a good fit if: You enjoy solving complex problems and working with ideas. You’re not afraid of taking calculated risks.
How to get the job: As a management analyst, you’ll often rely on the business and leadership skills you’ve acquired from a degree in business, economics, finance, or marketing. Earning an MBA will make you even more attractive to top consulting firms. While not always required, some management analysts choose to earn their Certified Management Consultant (CMC) designation.
Median annual salary (BLS.gov): $63,490
Job outlook (projected growth from 2020-2030): 10%
As a human resources (HR) specialist you are responsible for hiring and maintaining talent within a company. Tasks vary from day to day but likely include:
Recruiting, screening, and interviewing workers
Processing new hire paperwork and exit interviews
Conducting training for new hires
Managing compensation and benefits
Addressing complaints and harassment allegations
This role might be a good fit if: You can navigate difficult situations with empathy and tact. You value flexibility, variety, and the ability to make a difference in individual lives.
How to get the job: While requirements vary by company and industry, most HR specialists start with a bachelor’s degree in business or human resources. Some positions require previous experience in customer service or other related positions. Expand your options to advance into a human resources manager position by completing a certification program.
Median annual salary (BLS.gov): $141,490
Job outlook (projected growth from 2020-2030): 10%
As a marketing manager you serve as the link between a company and its customers. You work on a public relations or marketing team to manage services or products by:
Crafting promotional messages for various media channels
Managing budgets for marketing campaigns
Testing marketing strategies and messages
Building relationships with media outlets
Monitoring and improving SEO
This role might be a good fit if: You’re a team player with a natural curiosity about why people do what they do. You’re equal parts creative and analytical.
How to get the job: The first step toward a successful career in marketing management is earning a bachelor’s degree in a business-related field like marketing or advertising. Some companies will look for previous work experience in the business world, as a sales rep or public relations specialist for example.
Median annual salary (BLS.gov): $73,560
Job outlook (projected growth from 2020-2030): 7%
As an accountant or auditor you work with organizations to keep their financial records accurate, up to date, and in compliance with industry regulations. While accountants often prepare financial records and reports, auditors verify the accuracy of those documents. You do this by:
Examining financial records for accuracy and compliance
Preparing or verifying tax returns
Analyzing accounting systems for maximum efficiency
Making business and financial recommendations to management
This role might be a good fit if: You have a love of numbers and an eye for detail.
How to get the job: If you want to work in auditing or accounting, set yourself up for success by earning a bachelor’s degree or master of science in accounting. Many accountants also become Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) to further enhance their career prospects.
If you're ready to explore, take a look at several online business degrees at the bachelor and master level on Coursera.
A business degree focuses on the theories that drive business, including administration, management, analytics, marketing, and finance. Business degrees are available on the associate, bachelor, master, and doctorate levels.
Depending on the program, a school may offer a general education in business, or may offer further specializations in areas such as accounting, entrepreneurship, international business, healthcare management, or others.
The average salary of a business major depends on the level of education and the area of concentration. In general, a person with a bachelor’s degree will typically earn more than a person with an associate degree, and a person with a master’s degree will typically earn more than a person with a bachelor’s degree.
Here are the average annual salaries across business degree levels [2]:
Whether any degree is worth the time and financial investment required will depend on your individual goals. If you are hoping to go into a business field, having an educational background specific to your desired path can help set your foundational knowledge and prepare you to network with future colleagues.
While getting a business degree is not the only path toward a business career, business is among the least-regretted college majors, second only to computer science/mathematics majors [3], suggesting that people who major in business generally end up more satisfied with their path compared with those who pursued other majors.
