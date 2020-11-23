What Is an MBA Degree?

Master of Business Administration (MBA): Learn about this graduate-level business degree, how to get one, and what you can do with it.
A Masters of Business Administration, or MBA degree, is a graduate-level business and management degree with a focus on leadership and managerial skills. By earning this degree, you can equip yourself with the skills and knowledge to accelerate your career, transition to new industries, or even launch your own businesses.
It’s the most common and one of the most versatile graduate degrees available.
By earning this degree, you can build a foundation for a new career or prepare yourself for better, often higher-paying opportunities. You can gain functional job skills and a well-recognized credential to potentially attract recruiters and hiring managers in a variety of fields.
MBA graduates can work across a variety of industries, though a 2021 survey of corporate recruiters found that there is high demand for MBA graduates in the health care, technology, consulting, products and services, and finance and accounting industries [1].
An MBA degree program isn’t one-size-fits-all. Consider your lifestyle, career goals, and current employment situation to decide which program is right for you. Here’s a look at some common types of MBA degrees:
Traditional two-year programs typically involve taking a full course load, much like an undergraduate degree. These programs are best suited to students who don’t have to work full time and can comfortably fund their degree without bringing in a regular paycheck.
Part-time MBA programs, sometimes called professional MBAs, offer flexibility and enhanced work-life balance for students who wish to pursue a degree while working or raising a family. Students with an established career can continue earning valuable work experience while learning job skills that can be applied right away.
Working and learning at the same time can help to relieve the financial burden of graduate tuition. Some employers offer tuition assistance or reimbursement for employees who pursue a graduate degree while working.
Executive MBA programs, also known as EMBAs, are geared toward leaders and executives with several years of managerial experience. Since most students in these programs are working professionals, the format tends to be part time with classes on evenings and weekends. Expect a faster-paced learning environment with less immersion than a typical program. With the skills you learn from an EMBA, you can often build off of your work experience to maximize your impact in your organization.
Global MBAs (sometimes called international MBAs) are similar to traditional MBAs but with a focus on international business principles and strategies. Students tend to come from countries around the world. This could be a good option for students who wish to work at international companies. Sometimes global MBA programs offer or require a study abroad component.
No matter which type of degree you decide to pursue, you might have the option to complete your coursework on a college campus, online, or a hybrid of the two. Each method comes with its own set of benefits. This decision is all about how an MBA program best fits into your lifestyle.
Online programs through accredited universities, like the iMBA from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, offer access to the same professors and learning materials as on-campus programs with the added benefit of a flexible schedule. You can learn from virtually anywhere on a desktop or mobile device—no need to quit your job or relocate to attend a highly ranked business school.
These programs are sometimes less expensive than their on-campus counterparts. Since you can learn at your own pace, you’ll have the option to work full time (and bring in a regular paycheck).
“If a student is comfortable in joining and being fully engaged in an online setting, then an online degree will provide them with more opportunities to establish connections,” says Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta, Clinical Professor of Business Administration at the University of Illinois. “I say more because in terms of time needed to ‘speak’ or ‘meet’ others in an online environment, it’s less taxing than doing the same for in-person settings.”
If you choose to pursue an on-campus MBA, you’ll typically attend classes in person on a fixed schedule. These traditional MBA programs often attract candidates who want to take advantage of the facilities, extracurricular activities, and overall community of a university campus.
Networking often takes place face to face, both with professors and other students. But you may have to consider relocating, particularly if you have your eye on a specific school or specialization.
As you pursue an MBA, you can learn a wide variety of business fundamentals, including economics, marketing, finance, strategy, organizational behavior, and accounting. Outside the core curriculum, you can typically customize your experience through concentrations or specializations, elective classes, and experiential learning opportunities with actual companies. This can help you to develop some of the leadership skills necessary to run a business—and these skills transfer to many career paths.
While curriculums vary from school to school, here’s a look at some classes you might see in an MBA curriculum:
Digital marketing
Foundations of leadership
Business strategy
Organizational management
Managerial accounting
Operations management
Investments
Corporate finance
Cultural psychology
Business ethics
Typically, a traditional full-time MBA degree takes one to two years to complete. Some programs offer MBA candidates with an undergraduate business degree or substantial professional experience an accelerated MBA program to earn their degree in as little as a year.
Part-time, online, and executive MBAs can take anywhere from eighteen months to three years to finish, depending on the curriculum and course load.
Pursuing an MBA can be a significant financial commitment. It’s important to define your goals when deciding whether the investment is right for you. Through an MBA program, you’ll have the opportunity to expand your professional network, elevate your career prospects, and increase your earning potential.
“The training you receive in an MBA Program prepares you to deal with ambiguity and provides a buffer against uncertainty,” says Hayden Noel, Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of Illinois. “You would be better equipped to take advantage of changing opportunities post-COVID. You will also become more effective as a leader and better understand the different functions of your organization. This leads to more positive outcomes in your current job.”
When surveyed, of the over 4,600 respondents, 70 percent of business school alumni rated the value of their graduate education as outstanding or excellent. Nearly nine out of ten report a positive return on investment from their graduate education. A majority found their business school education to be personally, professionally, and financially rewarding (72, 84, and 70 percent, respectively) [2].
Earnings can vary widely based on a range of factors, but MBA graduates were projected to earn an average starting salary of $115,000 in 2021, higher than both direct-from-industry hires ($75,000) and their peers with bachelor's degrees ($65,000) [1].
While there are plenty of good reasons to pursue an MBA degree, not every person (or professional field) requires one. Be sure to find out what hiring managers in your desired field are looking for by checking out current job postings on sites like LinkedIn or Indeed.
If you’re planning to pivot into a new industry, you might find less expensive, less time-consuming ways to build the skills you need. Consider if alternatives like individual courses, professional certificates, or bootcamps might be a better fit. If you’re feeling unsure, some online MBA programs let you try out a course (sometimes for academic credit) before committing to the full degree.
Admission requirements vary by school, but applications may require the following:
Academic transcripts
Resume to show professional experience
In-person or video interview
While professional experience is not always necessary, some programs have specific work experience requirements. Previous experience could help you better gauge what you want from your degree and equip you to apply what you’re learning to your career. Other programs may allow recent graduates or even current bachelor’s students to participate in a combined Bachelor's and MBA program if they are looking to launch their careers quickly.
Standardized test scores, including the GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) and the GRE (Graduate Record Examination), were once standard, heavily weighted requirements. Today, more and more schools are moving to a test-optional policy, particularly for executive and online MBA programs.
Some programs, like the iMBA from the University of Illinois and the Global MBA from Macquarie University, allow students to enroll through a performance-based admission process. Learners who want to try out the program or are unsure if they meet the minimum requirements can take classes and earn academic credit before fully enrolling as a degree-seeking student.
If you’re investing the time and money to further your education (and your career), it’s important to choose the right program for your goals. Here are some things to consider:
Accreditation
School ranking
Program length and location
Cost
Curriculum and specializations
Internship opportunities
Diversity of the student body
You’ve learned about what an MBA degree is and what you can do with it. Now it’s time to take the next step on your career journey:
