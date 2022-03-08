What Is the GMAT?

The GMAT is divided into four sections that test whether you're prepared for business school.
Leer en español. (Read in Spanish.)
The Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) is a standardized entrance exam used for business school—it’s often required as part of your application to Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs. You have a total of three and a half hours to complete the computer-based test, which includes sections on verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning, integrated reasoning, and analytical writing.
Unlike other standardized tests, the GMAT is computer-adaptative, meaning that the questions get harder as you answer correctly. With both the verbal and quantitative reasoning sections, the first question all test-takers receive will be average in terms of difficulty. Then, questions will progressively get harder as you get more right.
The GMAT is divided into four sections, and you have a maximum total time of three and a half hours to work through them.
In this section, you have 30 minutes to analyze an argument. You will be expected to write an analytical essay that involves reviewing and critiquing an argument’s reasoning. Arguments pertain to a variety of general interest topics, so you don’t have to be well-versed in any one topic. Instead, you will be scored on how well you evaluate the argument’s reason and evidence, support your own ideas, and organize your response.
In this section, you have 30 minutes to complete 12 questions that measure your ability to use data for solving problems, though many of those main questions include additional questions. You can expect four main types of questions, including graphics interpretation, multi-source reasoning, two-part analysis, and table analysis questions. You are allowed to use a calculator.
Graphics interpretation: Measures your ability to read and understand data presented on graphs, especially when it comes to making inferences from such data.
Multi-source reasoning: Measures your ability to read multiple sources in order to spot discrepancies and determine conclusions based on the information provided.
Two-part analysis: Measures your ability to solve complex verbal and quantitative problems.
Table analysis: Measures your ability to read and analyze a table of data, like a spreadsheet.
In this section, you will have 62 minutes to complete 31 questions that measure your ability to reason mathematically, solve quantitative problems, and understand graphic data. You can expect to see a lot of multiple choice questions aimed at testing your ability to solve problems and choose the best answer based on your reasoning.
In this section, you will have 65 minutes to answer 36 questions that measure your understanding of the English language, analytical skills, and ability to read critically. You can expect three types of questions, including reading comprehension, critical reasoning, and sentence corrections. While these questions are multiple choice, they will still draw on your ability to think critically, consider evidence and draw conclusions.
Reading comprehension: Measures your ability to read passages and make inferences based on information, context, and logical relationships.
Critical reasoning: Measures your ability to read short passages containing an argument and then evaluate the argument based on certain parameters.
Sentence corrections: Measures your ability to identify correct grammatical usage in a sentence, as well as whether a sentence correctly expresses an idea.
Before you begin your GMAT exam, you’ll be given the choice to decide which order you’d like to take the four sections. There are three possibilities. If none are chosen, you can expect to complete the first option.
Analytical Writing Assessment, Integrated Reasoning, Quantitative, Verbal
Verbal, Quantitative, Integrated Reasoning, Analytical Writing Assessment
Quantitative, Verbal, Integrated Reasoning, Analytical Writing Assessment
With the GMAT, you have the option of scheduling your test at at onsite facility or taking the exam online from home, as long as you have the appropriate software. Deciding where to take your GMAT depends upon your preferences. If you like the imposed quiet and structure of a testing facility, then that might be the best option for you. However, if you prefer taking the test from the comfort of your home, then that might be the best option.
In-person testing is available seven days a week and can be booked up to six months in advance, while at-home testing is available whenever you are. With either method, you are allowed to take the exam up to five times within a 12-month period.
The fee to take the GMAT exam at a testing center is $275, and includes the option to send your scores to up to five schools. You may encounter additional fees for enhanced score reports. If you take the test online, the fee is $250, and again includes the option to send your scores to up for five schools. The biggest difference is that you can decide which schools will receive your scores after you learn how you did.
In both instances, if you need to change the location or reschedule your test, you may need to pay additional fees.
You will need to be at least 18 years old to take the GMAT, though candidates between 13 and 17 can take the exam with written permission from a legal guardian. Most people who take the exam are doing so to pursue their MBA, so while there are no specific educational requirements listed by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), most candidates already hold a bachelor's degree.
You will receive a score for each of the four GMAT sections you complete. You will also receive a Total GMAT Score, ranging between 200 and 800, that’s composed of your verbal and quantitative reasoning scores. Altogether, you will get five scores pertaining to your GMAT exam.
Here’s how each section is scored:
Analytical Writing Assessment: 0-6
Integrated Reasoning: 1-8
Verbal Reasoning: 6-51
Quantitative Reasoning: 6-51
Total GMAT Score: 200-800
Right after you complete the test, you’ll receive an unofficial score. You’ll have two minutes to accept or cancel these scores. It’s better to come prepared knowing which minimum score you’re willing to accept for yourself, or whether you’d prefer to wait and retake the exam another time. You can retake the GMAT once every 16 calendar days, for a total of five times within 12 months.
If you fail to decide, your scores will automatically be canceled. Your official scores should be ready within 20 calendar days of the test date. GMAT scores are valid for five years and are available for reporting for up to 10 years.
The GMAT is used by business schools around the world for admission to MBA and other business master’s degree programs. There are many benefits associated with taking the GMAT:
A strong score can improve your chances of being accepted into top business schools, showing your readiness to begin graduate-level work. Nearly 2,300 business schools accept GMAT scores for admission to more than 7,000 programs.
Many educational institutions offer scholarships to those applicants with high GMAT scores.
A good GMAT score can also be a factor in your post-MBA job position and salary. Up to 27 percent of employers take your GMAT score into consideration as a part of the hiring process, according to a poll conducted by MBA Crystal Ball [1].
You may improve several skills. When you’re studying for the GMAT exam, you’re constantly testing your own logical, analytical, reasoning, and problem-solving skills, which can help you strengthen these important areas.
Preparation is essential to your success on the GMAT. Luckily, there are a number of ways to prepare for the exam:
Give yourself enough time. It is recommended to begin studying for the GMAT at least six months before you need to begin applying to MBA programs.
Use GMAT study resources. There are a number of excellent resources when it comes to studying for the GMAT. Whether you borrow books from the library, download study guides, or try online practice exams, you have several options.
Focus on each section. Although it may be tempting to jump around and learn a little about each section, it’s beneficial to plan your studying in a more focused manner. Tackle one section at a time.
Take an online GMAT prep course. There are several online courses that will help you prepare for the GMAT. The Math for MBA and GMAT Prep, available on Coursera, can help you brush up on many of the skills you’ll need to do well on the exam.
