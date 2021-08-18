About this Course

Beginner Level

Basic understanding of mathematics and Excel.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Business
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Statistical Analysis
  • General Statistics
Beginner Level

Basic understanding of mathematics and Excel.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

Introduction

1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Descriptive Statistics

6 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Data and Data Visualization: Excel Tools and Techniques

3 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Equations and Inverting Equations (Algebra Refresher)

5 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MATH FOR MBA AND GMAT PREP

Frequently Asked Questions

