This course gives participants a basic understanding of statistics as they apply in business situations. A fair share of students considering MBA programs come from backgrounds that do not include a large amount of training in mathematics and statistics. Often, students find themselves at a disadvantage when they apply for or enroll in MBA programs. This course will give you the tools to understand how these business statistics are calculated for navigating the built-in formulas that are included in Excel, but also how to apply these formulas in an range of business settings and situations.
Math for MBA and GMAT PrepEmory University
About this Course
Basic understanding of mathematics and Excel.
Skills you will gain
- Business
- Microsoft Excel
- Statistical Analysis
- General Statistics
Offered by
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Get to know your professor, Thomas Smith, and introduce yourself.
Descriptive Statistics
This module covers means, medians, modes, standard deviations, and foundational statistics concepts.
Data and Data Visualization: Excel Tools and Techniques
This module presents Excel tools and techniques for data visualization.
Equations and Inverting Equations (Algebra Refresher)
In this module, refresh your algebra skills with equations.
Reviews
- 5 stars70.58%
- 4 stars11.76%
- 3 stars5.88%
- 2 stars5.88%
- 1 star5.88%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MATH FOR MBA AND GMAT PREP
Thanks Professor Smith a lot for your interesting course. I have learned a lot and will utilize this for my next year MBA study.
Dr. Smith explained everything so well. His teaching style made even complex concepts understandable very quickly with his ability to tie in real-world examples.
I am very happy to have completed the course. Many thanks to Professor T. Smith, Emory University and Coursera!
