About this Course

Beginner Level

A bachelor’s degree and a rudimentary knowledge of Mathematics would help grasp the concepts better.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explore the types of data and the basics of probability.

  • Describe how a relatively small sample of data can help to infer about a large population.

  • Justify arguments about a population based on limited data.

Beginner Level

A bachelor’s degree and a rudimentary knowledge of Mathematics would help grasp the concepts better.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Types of Data

3 hours to complete
Week 2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Probability

3 hours to complete
Week 3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Sampling

2 hours to complete
Week 4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Point and Interval Estimation

3 hours to complete
