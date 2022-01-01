- Microsoft Excel
- Linear Regression
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
- Lookup Table
- Data Analysis
- Pivot Table
- Statistics
- Statistical Analysis
- Normal Distribution
- Poisson Distribution
- Log–Log Plot
- Interaction (Statistics)
Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization
Build Data Analysis and Business Modeling Skills. Gain the ability to apply statistics and data analysis tools to various business applications.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Data Analysis Using Excel
The use of Excel is widespread in the industry. It is a very powerful data analysis tool and almost all big and small businesses use Excel in their day to day functioning. This is an introductory course in the use of Excel and is designed to give you a working knowledge of Excel with the aim of getting to use it for more advance topics in Business Statistics later. The course is designed keeping in mind two kinds of learners - those who have very little functional knowledge of Excel and those who use Excel regularly but at a peripheral level and wish to enhance their skills. The course takes you from basic operations such as reading data into excel using various data formats, organizing and manipulating data, to some of the more advanced functionality of Excel. All along, Excel functionality is introduced using easy to understand examples which are demonstrated in a way that learners can become comfortable in understanding and applying them.
Basic Data Descriptors, Statistical Distributions, and Application to Business Decisions
The ability to understand and apply Business Statistics is becoming increasingly important in the industry. A good understanding of Business Statistics is a requirement to make correct and relevant interpretations of data. Lack of knowledge could lead to erroneous decisions which could potentially have negative consequences for a firm. This course is designed to introduce you to Business Statistics. We begin with the notion of descriptive statistics, which is summarizing data using a few numbers. Different categories of descriptive measures are introduced and discussed along with the Excel functions to calculate them. The notion of probability or uncertainty is introduced along with the concept of a sample and population data using relevant business examples. This leads us to various statistical distributions along with their Excel functions which are then used to model or approximate business processes. You get to apply these descriptive measures of data and various statistical distributions using easy-to-follow Excel based examples which are demonstrated throughout the course.
Business Applications of Hypothesis Testing and Confidence Interval Estimation
Confidence intervals and Hypothesis tests are very important tools in the Business Statistics toolbox. A mastery over these topics will help enhance your business decision making and allow you to understand and measure the extent of ‘risk’ or ‘uncertainty’ in various business processes.
Linear Regression for Business Statistics
Regression Analysis is perhaps the single most important Business Statistics tool used in the industry. Regression is the engine behind a multitude of data analytics applications used for many forms of forecasting and prediction.
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
