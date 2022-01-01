About this Specialization

The Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization is designed to equip you with a basic understanding of business data analysis tools and techniques. Informed by our world-class Data Science master's and PhD course material, you’ll master essential spreadsheet functions, build descriptive business data measures, and develop your aptitude for data modeling. You’ll also explore basic probability concepts, including measuring and modeling uncertainty, and you’ll use various data distributions, along with the Linear Regression Model, to analyze and inform business decisions. The Specialization culminates with a Capstone Project in which you’ll apply the skills and knowledge you’ve gained to an actual business problem. To successfully complete all course assignments, students must have access to a Windows version of Microsoft Excel 2010 or later. To see an overview video for this Specialization, click here!
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Introduction to Data Analysis Using Excel

4.7
stars
9,331 ratings
2,082 reviews
Course 2

Course 2

Basic Data Descriptors, Statistical Distributions, and Application to Business Decisions

4.7
stars
2,266 ratings
385 reviews
Course 3

Course 3

Business Applications of Hypothesis Testing and Confidence Interval Estimation

4.8
stars
1,216 ratings
207 reviews
Course 4

Course 4

Linear Regression for Business Statistics

4.8
stars
1,264 ratings
204 reviews

Rice University

