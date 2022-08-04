Diptesh Ghosh is a Professor in the Production and Quantitative Methods Area at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad). He has been a member of the faculty at IIM Ahmedabad since December 2001. Prior to 2001, he was a post-doctoral researcher at the Faculty of Econometrics and Operations Research at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, and before that, a member of the Decision Sciences faculty at the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow in India. He obtained his doctoral degree in Operations Research and Systems Analysis from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta in India. Prior to joining the doctoral program he has worked in the production department of a global automobile manufacturer. Diptesh’s research areas include optimization algorithms and heuristics for hard combinatorial optimization problems, especially in network location and routing. Much of his work has been in the development of metaheuristic methods. He teaches courses on linear optimization, decision analysis, and network algorithms at IIM Ahmedabad