Sriram Sankaranarayanan is an Assistant Professor at IIM Ahmedabad in the area of Production and Quantitative Methods. Previously, he was a post-doctoral fellow at the Canada Excellence Research Chair in Data Science for Real-Time Decision-Making at Polytechnique Montréal advised by Prof. Andrea Lodi. Before that, he finished his PhD at Johns Hopkins University. He was advised on his PhD by Prof. Sauleh Siddiqui and Prof. Amitabh Basu. Sriram's research interest lies in solving game-theoretic and optimisation problems that include integer variables. In particular, he has worked on mixed-integer linear programming, complementarity problems and mixed-integer bilevel programming. Apart from proving structural results and developing algorithms to solve these problems, he is also interested in using these methods for real-life problems which are of social interest. He has worked on using tools from optimisation to analyse energy-market policies, with a particular interest to combat climate change. Before joining Hopkins, he worked in Deutsche Bank for two years, creating models to backtest and to develop strategies to trade Credit Default Swaps and Swaptions.