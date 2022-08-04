This course will equip students with the quantitative skills needed to begin any Masters of Business Administration program. The goal is not to build foundational skills or expert mastery but rather, to provide some middle ground to “shake the rust off” skills that a typical MBA student probably knows, but may not have thought about for quite some time. The course provides a quick refresher on top level math and statistics concepts that will be used throughout the MBA curriculum at any school. All of the concepts will be reinforced with practical real-world examples. All calculations, formulas, and data analysis will be performed in Excel, with many detailed demonstrations. For those unfamiliar or less comfortable with spreadsheets, the course will also prepare students with a basic facility for using spreadsheets to solve quantitative business problems. This course has no prerequisites and is intended for any audience.
Pre-MBA Quantitative Skills: Data AnalysisRice University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
This course is intended for learners of any background, but a basic understanding of business math may be helpful
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Modeling
- Rate Of Return
- Stock
- Numbers (Spreadsheet)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
This course is intended for learners of any background, but a basic understanding of business math may be helpful
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Welcome to the Course
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings
4 hours to complete
Week 1: Getting Started with Basic Math
4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 103 min)
4 hours to complete
Week 2: A Little More Math and Getting Started with Data
4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 99 min)
5 hours to complete
Week 3: Getting Started with Basic Statistics
5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 158 min)
5 hours to complete
Week 4: Putting it all Together with Some Practical Examples
5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.