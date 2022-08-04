About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level

This course is intended for learners of any background, but a basic understanding of business math may be helpful

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Modeling
  • Rate Of Return
  • Stock
  • Numbers (Spreadsheet)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level

This course is intended for learners of any background, but a basic understanding of business math may be helpful

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Welcome to the Course

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings
4 hours to complete

Week 1: Getting Started with Basic Math

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 103 min)
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Week 2: A Little More Math and Getting Started with Data

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 99 min)
Week3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Week 3: Getting Started with Basic Statistics

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 158 min)
Week4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Week 4: Putting it all Together with Some Practical Examples

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder