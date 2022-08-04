About this Specialization

This Specialization is designed to equip you with a basic understanding of business finance, accounting, and data analysis. We've put together these three courses with the explicit intent of helping people prepare for the rigors of a prestigious MBA program, as well as introducing and refreshing basic knowledge and skills for aspiring business leaders. Having taught at Rice for nearly a combined 40 years, professors James Weston and Brian Rountree have found that entering students often lack confidence in some fundamental quantitative skills, as well as struggling with accounting and finance mechanics and terminology. As a result we have put together a series of lectures, plenty of practice opportunities and video walk-throughs that will allow you to confidently take a seat at the leadership table.
Pre-MBA Quantitative Skills: Finance

Pre-MBA Quantitative Skills: Accounting

Pre-MBA Quantitative Skills: Data Analysis

