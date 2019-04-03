About this Course

17,478 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 7 in the
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Statistical Analysis
  • Normal Distribution
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 7 in the
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(3,607 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction and Summarizing Data

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Module 2: Descriptive Statistics and Probability Distributions

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 107 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3: Sampling and Central Limit Theorem

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Module 4: Inference

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 101 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXPLORING AND PRODUCING DATA FOR BUSINESS DECISION MAKING

View all reviews

About the Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization

Managerial Economics and Business Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder