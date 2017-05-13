About this Course

Course 6 of 7 in the
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistical Inference
  • Statistical Analysis
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Course 6 of 7 in the
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Module 1: Hypothesis Testing

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 80 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Statistical Inference Based on Two Samples

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 93 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Simple Linear Regression

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Multiple Linear Regression

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

