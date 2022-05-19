About this Course

21,035 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Interest Rates

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: The Federal Reserve

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 85 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Monetary Policy and the Real Economy

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 91 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Financial Crises

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 108 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder