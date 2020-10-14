About this Course

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
The University of Sydney

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Australian economy in a nutshell

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Monetary policy and the RBA

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Fiscal policy in Australia

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The 2007 - 2010s Global Financial Crisis

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 73 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

